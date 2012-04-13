LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Just as momentum was building in
Central and Eastern Europe's primary bond markets, negative
headlines from elsewhere have put a big question mark over how
much new supply will emerge over the coming days.
Several borrowers are lining up transactions even amid the
growing volatility flowing from renewed concerns about the
eurozone and the US economy. Bankers remain hopeful that most
will be able to follow state-owned Turk Eximbank's lead, which
is due to price a benchmark US dollar, seven-year transaction on
Friday.
But with the market's mood darkening over the past week or
two, issuing new debt is no longer the easy one-way street it
was when the rally was at its peak in February and the first
half of March.
Aside from Turk Exim, nine other potential issuers have
either finished or are about to embark on investor meetings,
with seven of them announcing their definite intention to launch
transactions. Adding to the uncertainty is that almost all of
these possible candidates are lower-rated credits.
Even most of the sovereign and state-owned entities hitting
the road are non-investment grade, including Nigeria, Serbia
(both doing non-deal roadshows) and Turkey's Vakifbank.
The only investment-grade names that have publicly announced
a potential transaction are Croatia and Black Sea Trade and
Development Bank. The latter completed investor meetings more
than three weeks ago but a deal has yet to emerge.
In the private sector, meanwhile, high-yield Russian
credits such as Promsvyazbank, Evraz, Nomos Bank and Raspadskaya
are all in the pipeline.
"These names don't sell by themselves," said one banker
referring to the Russian supply. "They will be a true test of
how resilient the market is."
"Up to now we've seen sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns and the
odd national champion, which have all been slam dunks," he
added. "It felt like investors were ready to go one step further
down but then the market sold off.
"A lot of names have announced and are getting ready. But no
one is really sure what can and what can't get done. These names
will be closing their eyes and hoping that this is a blip and
the market recovers."
Although credit spreads tightened after a horrible Tuesday,
when the market plunged on the back of a poor non-farm payroll
number in the US and worries over Spain's outlook, issuance
windows could be much narrower than at the beginning of the year
as conditions have become more challenging.
Optimal moment
No one, however, believes the market is heading back to the
dark days of August and September when primary issuance came to
a halt. Even if some borrowers have to wait for the optimal
moment, bankers say opportunities to issue will arise as
investors still have cash that needs to be invested.
"Even as volatility has spiked up fund flows have continued
to come in. Year-to-date, fund flows are so much greater than
they were over the same period last year. There is plenty of
liquidity," says Spencer Maclean, head of syndicate West at
Standard Chartered.
Even last week emerging markets hard currency funds had
positive flows of USD236m, although the asset class overall saw
net outflows.
Maclean adds that those borrowers that need to undertake
extensive marketing are doing the right thing in announcing
roadshows, meeting investors and taking their feedback.
"When there's volatility we've seen plenty of issuers finish
their roadshows and then wait for the market to recover before
launching their transaction. That's no negative reflection on
the borrower," says Maclean.
Borrowers, though, will have to pay considerably more than
they would have even less than a month ago. One banker reckons
that Ba3/B+/BB- rated Evraz, for example, will have to pay a
25-35bp new issue premium, while Raspadskaya (B1/B+ from Fitch),
which has a US$300m bond maturing in May, will probably have to
concede at least 50bp.
"Raspadskaya will be testing the boundaries. If it can't
refinance that bond in May then they're in trouble so the
pressure is on them," said one banker away from the deal. "They
are in something of a corner."
Investors for their part remain optimistic about the asset
class. "I do think that the market is open to supply in good
quality CEE names, such as Russian oil and gas investment-grade
names as long as they come at attractive valuations," says
Polina Kurdyavko, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset
Management.
Another investor is especially ebullient. "Appetite for EM
is huge - I would even use the word insatiable," he says.