LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - Banks in emerging markets have issued
more capital boosting instruments than their Western European
counterparts for the first time as they seek to get ahead of
forthcoming changes to their regulatory environment.
Issuance volumes of Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities by emerging
markets banks for 2012 stood at USD27.2bn as of October 8,
according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with USD19.5bn
raised by Western European lenders.
Institutions in Asia and Latin America have led the charge,
issuing USD22.6bn, while Russian banks account for all of the
USD4.6bn raised by CEEMEA lenders.
Bankers say that there is plenty more to come, with Turkey's
Isbank about to start roadshowing a deal and South African banks
also looking to join the party.
"Investors love emerging markets credits as they have
nothing to do with the eurozone crisis and this is a major draw
for investors," said Gerald Podobnik, head of capital solutions
at Deutsche Bank. "Also, a lot of these banking systems have had
their crisis before and the banks are therefore now very
well-capitalised."
The relative dearth of issuance from European banks is in
stark contrast to five years ago, when they raised more than
USD75bn of capital. But regulatory paralysis, combined with
higher issuance costs of bank capital instruments, as well as
deleveraging, have disincentivised the region's lenders.
Instead, emerging markets banks have taken up the baton,
spurred by the shifting regulatory environment, growing balance
sheets and attractive pricing dynamics.
"Traditional old-style Tier 2 has so far been the instrument
of choice for growth market banks," said Kapil Damani, senior
capital structurer at BNP Paribas.
He added that lenders have rushed to sell these instruments
before Basel's proposed cut-off date so that they are eligible
for grandfathering ahead of Basel III requirements for
non-viability loss absorption, which may make future issuance
more expensive.
For example, in Brazil and India old-style Tier 2
instruments will be made redundant after December 31, while in
Russia a cut-off date during the second quarter has been
proposed by the central bank in its recent Basel III
consultation.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT
Attractive pricing is another reason behind the spurt in
issuance. "What's staggering is that the differential between
senior and subordinated paper is so small in the emerging
markets compared with Western Europe," said Nick Darrant, head
of CEEMEA syndicate at BNP Paribas. "It's a reflection of
healthier balance sheets and market dynamics."
Recent Tier 2 deals from Russia, including those by VTB and
Alfa Bank, have traded well inside 100bp difference between the
two curves, driven by investors' search for yield.
Private banks have provided the anchor bid for Tier 2 deals,
though in the case of VTB, institutional investors were key
participants too, taking the view that the bonds were
essentially senior debt with a pick up.
Even the new-style capital instruments issued by VTB and
Banco do Brasil, which have both issued hybrid Tier 1
securities, are trading at relatively more favourable levels
than their Western counterparts.
The difference between Banco do Brasil's USD1.75bn 9.25%
perp non-call 2023 note and an earlier USD1.5bn 8.5% perp
non-call 2020 is about 85bp, for example. Meanwhile, the
difference between old-style and new style Tier 1 qualifying
instruments issued by Macquarie is 130bp, while for UBS it is
about 300bp.
HERE TO STAY
Market players said emerging market lenders will remain an
important feature of the bank capital market.
Take Asia for example. To comply with the Basel Committee's
guidance that 1.5% of a bank's balance sheet should comprise
Tier 1 instruments and 2% in Tier 2, Asian lenders need to issue
USD36bn of the former and USD48bn of the latter.
Looking at the most recent reported regulatory capital
ratios for a sample of banks, Tier 2 capital is roughly 4% of
risk-weighted assets for growth markets banks, according to
Damani, compared with 2.3% for Western European banks. However,
Tier 1 accounts for only 0.9% of growth markets banks' balance
sheets compared with 1.8% for Western European lenders.
But expectations are that this will change and more emerging
markets banks will do similar deals to VTB's and Banco do
Brazil's hybrid Tier 1 offerings.
For instance, Gazprombank has announced its intention to
issue a perpetual, though its transaction will not have the
substitution language of VTB's and BdB's deals.
"The next generation of capital issuance will be more
structured. There's a new world out there but it awaits greater
clarity," said Richard Luddington, vice-chairman of global
capital markets at UBS.
Bankers also believe hybrid Tier 1 volumes in Europe will
ramp up as soon as regulatory clarity emerges. Meanwhile, a wave
of Tier 2 issuance has seen European banks play catch up and
raise USD8bn equivalent in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand; Editing by Matthew
Davies)