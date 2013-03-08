LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Senior Credit Suisse managers stress
that emerging markets remains one of the key pillars of the
bank's strategy despite another departure of one of its debt
bankers covering the asset class.
Paul Hawker, who headed corporate and emerging markets debt
capital markets for the EMEA region, has left the firm to join
HSBC. He also co-headed the liability management business for
the region. His departure follows those of other experienced
emerging markets debt bankers over the past year, including Neil
Slee, Marco Huber and Michael Schoen.
In light of these departures, rival bankers question the
Swiss firm's commitment towards the emerging markets, especially
in the debt capital markets.
But bankers there say emerging markets is as important as
ever to the firm.
"Emerging markets is a critical pillar across the Credit
Suisse franchise," said Paul Tregidgo, vice chairman, debt
capital markets. "And within the investment bank, EM debt
capital markets remains an important part of the strategy."
He points to Credit Suisse's recent record in the public
markets across the spectrum of credits, including bond deals for
America Movil, Davivienda, Minerva, Gazprombank, Alfa Bank,
Kaisa and Biosensors International among others as evidence of
the firm's origination and execution capabilities. He adds the
bank is also very active in private transactions, be they
bilateral financings or structured trades.
"In emerging markets, we play to the considerable strengths
of the broad Credit Suisse franchise. We're very focused in the
core emerging market geographies," said Tregidgo.
Like its Swiss rival, UBS, Credit Suisse faces onerous
capital requirements, which means it cannot afford to have an
all-encompassing business model.
Thanks to Basel III, Credit Suisse is restructuring across
the investment bank and wealth management business as the group
seeks to cut costs by CHF4.4bn by the end of 2015. The bank has
also shrunk its balance sheet to CHF924bn as it seeks to get
below CHF900bn by the end of the 2013. The firm has cut Basel
III risk-weighted assets to CHF293bn, close to year-end target
of CHF280bn.
Yet despite all this, the firm is a top-10 bookrunner for
all international emerging markets bonds year-to-date, according
to Thomson Reuters, though league table rankings are not the
main priority.
"Our strategy in emerging markets is targeted across markets
and sectors but it is focused on profitability," said Sandeep
Agarwal, head of debt capital markets, Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
EMERGING MARKETS DNA
Another issue that rival banks have jumped on is that many
of the departures have spent several years at the firm and that
their moves to other houses has left Credit Suisse short of
experienced emerging markets professionals.
"The end of their CEEMEA debt capital markets business?"
asked one banker when he heard about Hawker's departure.
The firm's bankers strongly reject that notion, pointing out
that region alone is covered by Agarwal, Tregidgo and Chris
Tuffey, co-head of credit capital markets for EMEA, among
others, all of whom have considerable emerging markets'
experience. It's the same for Latin America and Asia.
"There's no shortage of EM debt capital markets DNA at this
firm," said Tommy Mercein, global head of debt capital markets.
"As we go through the nuances of the re-organisation, one thing
we don't have is a shortage of people who know the emerging
markets business."
Agarwal added that it's not just at senior level that the
firm is well-resourced. He stressed the firm has a deep pool of
talent at mid and junior levels too.
Tregidgo said that, while the firm's emerging markets
strategy has evolved over the years because of the changing
regulatory landscape, the debt business remains successful. "Our
emerging markets financing business is vibrant."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)