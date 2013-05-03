* Balkan nation sells USD3.5bn of bonds despite Moody's move
* Demand hits more than USD16bn
* Analysts warn government to continue pursuing reforms
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Slovenia proved its doubters wrong on
Thursday when it printed a hugely over-subscribed USD3.5bn bond
deal, just two days after a Moody's decision to downgrade its
credit rating to junk status forced it to abandon the original
transaction in the middle of the execution process.
The embattled Balkan nation, which is fighting to stave off
a bailout, priced a USD1bn five-year note and a USD2.5bn 10-year
tranche, which should help finance the recapitalisation of its
troubled banks as well as partially pre-fund some of its
borrowing needs for 2014 and 2015.
The deal was completed following a dramatic 48 hours in
which the country's immediate future was put at risk after
Moody's informed Slovenia's government on Tuesday of its
intention to take ratings action while the sovereign was in the
market trying to raise the desperately needed funds.
This forced Slovenia and its leads, BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan, to abandon the offering even though
USD12.5bn of orders had come in.
To further twist the knife in, Moody's then downgraded
Slovenia by two notches taking the sovereign from Baa2 to Ba1,
and four notches below the A- ratings of S&P and Fitch.
Ironically, one of the reasons Moody's gave for the move was
"uncertain funding prospects that heighten the probability that
external assistance will be needed."
While Moody's assessment of the country's rating chimes with
where the market is pricing Slovenian risk - its outstanding
2022 dollar bond is trading at a yield of above 5.50% - both
sources close to the deal and investors were horrified by the
timing.
"It's scandalous. It shouldn't be allowed to happen," said
one portfolio manager. "The credibility of ratings agencies is
eroded by actions such as these."
What angered market participants, in particular, was that
Moody's was kept informed of the transaction's schedule, and is
even understood to have held a credit committee meeting on the
Friday beforehand, yet chose not to disclose its decision until
the offering was in full flow.
Even then it took the banks and the Ministry of Finance some
time to get hold of the relevant Moody's analysts to find out
what exactly was going on.
Moody's declined to answer specific questions put to it but
said in a statement: "The timing of rating actions is based on
our continuous monitoring of an issuer's credit quality. Moody's
standard practice is to inform an issuer prior to a rating
announcement, explaining the rationale for the decision and
releasing it as soon as practicable in accordance with
regulatory requirements."
The downgrade ultimately had little impact on Slovenia's
outstanding 2022 note, which, after a knee-jerk sell-off, was
trading at a similar level by Wednesday's close to where it was
quoted before Moody's move.
That gave Slovenia the confidence to return to the market on
Thursday, with the same dual-tranche structure, albeit guidance
began 12.5bp wider on both tranches than initially intended at
5.125% area and 6.25% area respectively.
ORDERS POUR IN
As with the original deal, investors were attracted by a
healthy new issue premium, which in the follow-up was roughly
40bp at initial guidance levels.
The yield guidance on the 10-year note translated to a
spread of 442.5bp over mid-swaps. The 2022 notes, meanwhile,
were trading at a Z-spread of 402bp, according to Tradeweb, in
early Thursday trading.
Orders subsequently poured in, with the book reaching more
than USD16bn across both tranches. That allowed the leads to
revise guidance to 5% area (plus or minus 5bp) and 6.000-6.125%,
before pricing both notes at the tight end.
That meant a final new issue premium of 15bp on the 10-year
tranche and a 5s/10s spread curve of just 5bp. Still, despite
those tight levels, Slovenia continues to offer a healthy
pick-up over other Central and Eastern European sovereigns, even
lower-rated ones. For example, Serbia, which is rated BB-/BB-,
has a USD2bn September 2021 note trading at 294bp over
mid-swaps.
While analysts praised the transaction, they cautioned
against too much euphoria. "This is a short-term positive, it
buys time, but the government cannot rest on its laurels. We
need to see an ambitious reform model and Slovenia needs to
change its whole economic model," said Tim Ash, head of EM
research ex-Africa at Standard Bank.
Slovenia's banks remain weighed down by EUR7bn of bad debt,
while the broader economy is stuck in a rut. Slovenia's budget
deficit was 4% as of end-2012, while its debt-to-GDP is 54.1%,
according to Eurostat.
The government is due to unveil its reform programme to the
European Commission on May 9. The government has pledged to move
NPLs to a bad bank by June, though it has postponed the
announcement of a comprehensive plan to sell state assets.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Matthew Davies)