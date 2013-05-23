LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Emerging markets issuance volumes could break the USD600bn mark by the end of the year if the present rate of supply is maintained, according to Thomson Reuters data, which would represent a 40% increase on 2012's record level.

Borrowers from Asia ex-Japan and Australasia, emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America have sold USD217.18bn of international bonds in the year to May 20. If issuance continues at the same rate, there would be USD622bn of supply by the end of the year.

There will be periods when the rate will naturally drop, such as in August when much of the market goes on holiday, and towards the end of the year. Even so, as long as conditions remain conducive, last year's total of USD446.42bn should be easily beaten with USD500-550bn a realistic target, according to bankers.

CEEMEA leads the way with USD85.74bn of issuance, thanks to USD25.10bn of supply from Russia and a further USD9.25bn from the UAE and USD8.93bn from Turkey.

Asia has also been very busy with USD78.9bn of supply, with Chinese issuers selling USD25.39bn of bonds followed by a further USD23.4bn from Hong Kong. Korean issuers have sold USD10.42bn, and Indian credits USD9.30bn.

Latin America trails the other two regions but still has USD53.17bn of issuance. Brazil is the most dominant market, followed by Mexico and Colombia.

More than the regional breakdowns, what's perhaps more intriguing is the split by issuer type, with corporates dominating at more than 60% of the total global volume. This compares with less than 50% of global supply last year.

Led by Brazil's Petrobras, which earlier this month priced the biggest-ever emerging markets bond with an USD11bn fund-raising, several corporates have printed jumbo-sized USD3bn-plus offerings, including Pertamina and CNOOC.

Even in CEEMEA, which has traditionally been a sovereign-heavy region, corporates have come to the fore, especially debutantes. More than 40% of CEEMEA supply this year has come from corporate issuers, with the biggest deals coming from Lukoil and KazMunaiGaz, which both sold USD3bn dual-tranche offerings. In Asia, corporates account for more than 60% of total volumes.

The momentum is expected to continue. A recent Standard & Poor's report reckoned that Asia-Pacific corporate debt issuance will surpass North America's and Europe's by 2017.

"Asia-Pacific will represent half of the world's corporate debt demand of USD53trn over 2013-2017, with China comprising a third of global demand," the agency said.

"China's credit surge will propel Asia-Pacific's corporate debt to levels exceeding the combined debt of Western countries comprising the US, Canada, Eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), and UK," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry Chan said in the report.

This all chimes with a report last year from Barclays which indicated that outstanding EM corporate debt in hard currency was over USD1trn, already approaching the total outstanding for high-yield debt in the US market, the largest in the world for the asset class.

In a separate report, JP Morgan reached the same conclusion, saying that dollar-denominated bonds from EM corporates had reached about USD1.07trn by the end of 2012. Meanwhile, the domestic high-yield market in the US is around US$1.17trn, according to estimates from fund manager Neuberger Berman.

ING, which reckons emerging markets borrowers have raised a total of USD249.3bn in the international bond markets, however, warned of possible risks.

"While the favourable supply/demand technical dynamic should be supportive of most new issues, the higher-than-unusual investment could leave the market prone to greater bouts of volatility should a rush for the exists ensue, for whatever reason," said the investment house in a report. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Christopher Langner, editing by Julian Baker)