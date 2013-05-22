LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - Ghana has appointed Barclays and
Citigroup as lead managers on a planned Eurobond, likely in
dollars, according to banking sources away from the deal.
The sovereign, which is rated B by Standard & Poor's and B+
by Fitch, would be the latest African sovereign to issue a bond
in recent months, following sales by Rwanda, Tanzania and
Zambia.
Ghana has an outstanding USD750m 8.50% 2017 bond, which is
trading a yield of 4.95%, according to Tradeweb.
Timing on the new issue is unclear. Citigroup declined to
comment, officials at Barclays were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)