* Poland and Slovakia struggle in euros
* Chile and Mexico reopen dollars
* Onus on appropriate pricing strategies
By Sudip Roy and Paul Kilby
LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - A host of heavyweight EM sovereigns
finally came to market this week, although fortunes were mixed
as doubts about China's economic outlook and further jitters in
commodity markets continue to haunt the asset class.
Poland (A2/A-/A-), Chile (Aa3/AA-/A+), Mexico (A3/BBB+/BBB+)
and Slovakia (A2/A+/A+) all issued bonds, though the two
European sovereigns, which both raised euros, struggled in terms
of pricing and performance.
Chile also made a rare foray into the euro market as part of
a dual-currency offering that included US dollars - the first
from an EM sovereign in that market this year. That bond was
linked to a tender. Mexico tapped dollars too as investors
finally got to put their growing cash piles to work.
That the asset class's marquee names are hitting screens -
Israel too was meeting investors this week ahead of a dollar
deal - will be of enormous relief to syndicates. But in this
market no trade is a simple execution, as Poland and Slovakia
showed.
The former issued 10-year and 20-year bonds, raising 1.75bn
in the process. But the leads were unable to move pricing on the
10-year notes from initial levels of 65bp area over mid-swaps,
while on the 20-year it was only tightened by 5bp from an
initial plus 105bp area.
There was a lack of consensus about what the new issue
premium was on the 10-year, depending on which outstanding bonds
were referenced. Based on an interpolation of the January 2025s
and May 2027s, the premium was 10bp; based on the more recently
issued September 2025s, it was closer to 25bp.
That difficulty in pinpointing fair value didn't help but
bankers were still shocked that both bonds fell a point in the
secondary market. "Poland is not normally [an issuer] that
trades off," said one.
Another banker said Poland's political situation may also
have put off some funds. The new government, led by the
Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party that swept into power in
an October election, has caused some disquiet after loosening a
domestic spending rule. It is also potentially looking at
penalising foreign investors.
Problems for CEEMEA sovereigns in the euro market were
compounded on Thursday with Slovakia struggling with a 1bn
15-year trade.
As on Poland's 10-year notes, pricing was unable to move
from initial levels, in this case 38bp area over mid-swaps,
while the book, including lead manager interest, was barely
above the deal size at 1.2bn. The bond then widened a touch in
the secondary.
There are some mitigating circumstances. Markets are such
that no deal is straightforward, no matter the credit. Even
leading European SSA issuers are having to tread cautiously.
It's notable that Spain, Belgium and Portugal all offered
attractive premiums when they began marketing jumbo deals this
week.
In addition, the ECB's Public Sector Purchase Programme has
distorted secondary curves. Even Poland, which is not in the
eurozone, has experienced a knock-on effect, with its most
recently issued September 2025s trading much tighter than its
other bonds with similar maturities.
But bankers say syndicates should be aware of these
challenges. "We know how in the euro sovereign space, especially
for eurozone sovereigns, you get very technical in how these
bonds trade - who's buying, what's pushing spreads tighter,"
said one banker.
ONUS ON SYNDICATES
With markets churning on sentiment - the banker said credit
fundamentals have gone out of the window, with prices moving
because of "irrational" views on risk and liquidity instead -
the onus is on syndicates to adopt more appropriate strategies.
Another banker said that other potential issuers in the euro
market will be more nervous because of the Poland and Slovakia
trades. "For other tightly trading names I think it will create
concern," he said.
For those offering more juice, such as non-eurozone or
non-proxy eurozone sovereigns, the execution strategy may be
easier. Chile, for example, had fewer problems on Tuesday and
indeed its 1.2bn 1.75% 2026 deal went better than the US$740m
(US$1.35bn once a tender is included) 3.125% 2026 bond it
printed later the same day.
At 110bp over mid-swaps, Chile's euro notes clearly offer
more value than both Slovakia and Poland, with its inclusion in
the OECD adding to its attraction to rates buyers. The sovereign
was able to tighten pricing from an initial plus 120bp area.
At the final level, Chile's euro issue was seen coming with
a 23bp-30bp concession after accounting for the extension from
the 2025s, which were trading at a spread of between 75bp and
82bp, said bankers away from the deal.
Bankers close to the deal were putting the new issue
concession nearer to 15bp after watching books reach close to
2.5bn.
As for the dollar deal, it started with a 35bp-40bp premium
with the outstanding 2025s spotted at a G-spread of 100bp-105bp.
At final pricing of 130bp over Treasuries, the premium was about
25bp. But while the bond came 10bp inside initial price
thoughts, it failed to hit the tight end of guidance of 130bp
area (plus or minus 5bp).
One banker said the difference in performance between the
euro and dollar trades was partly down to timing. While the euro
hit screens on a rare calm open in Europe, by the time the
dollar bond launched "the world was about to end again".
The dollar bond may also have suffered because dedicated EM
investors are too busy shoring up their faltering funds than
seeking to buy assets. "People are seasick and are licking their
wounds. There are a lot of casualties," said the banker.
Still, that didn't put investors off Mexico, which issued
US$2.25bn of 4.125% 10-year notes at 210bp over Treasuries, 20bp
inside initial levels.
"Mexico at 210bp sounds more interesting than Chile in the
low 100s, especially in this kind of market," said the banker.
"The spread in absolute terms helps. Mexico has better
tailwinds."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Paul Kilby; editing by Julian
Baker)