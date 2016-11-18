* EM total returns slashed
* Weekly outflows hit record
* Investors remain positive
By Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Investors have seen their returns on
emerging markets sovereign debt slump by a third in the space of
a week, following Donald Trump's election as US president.
The Republican candidate's victory on November 8 accelerated
a sell-off in government bond markets, led by Treasuries, which
has sparked a repricing of emerging markets risk.
The total return on JP Morgan's EMBI Global Diversified
index, which measures sovereign dollar bonds, fell to 9% for the
year up to November 15, compared with 13.41% on the eve of the
election.
Long-dated bonds in particular have been badly hit. Saudi
Arabia's 30-year note fell from 98 on November 8 to just above
90 three days later.
The overall hit to the market when that bond fell to its
lows was about US$520m, while across all three tranches of the
sovereign's US$17.5bn transaction it was US$850m-US$900m,
according to bankers, even though in spread terms the notes have
performed relatively well.
The election result has had an even harsher impact on local
currency debt as investors saw their gains for the year halve
over six trading days.
Returns from the GBI EM Global Diversified index crashed
from 15.63% as of November 7 to 8.51% by November 15. Just two
months ago, EM local currency debt was the year's outstanding
mainstream fixed-income asset class, posting a 17.1% return as
of September 7.
The president-elect's views on spending and protectionism
have led to a big sell-off in emerging market currencies against
the US dollar, with the Friday after the election one of the
worst days in recent years.
The dollar strengthened by 1.7% against a basket of EM
currencies on November 11, which according to SG analysts, has
been surpassed only once in the past five years - on June 24
following the Brexit vote when it appreciated by 2%.
"Even during the 2013 taper tantrum the largest one-day
sell-off was only 1.6%," they said.
AGGRAVATE
Sentiment towards EM was already turning before November 8.
Foreign investors were net sellers of EM assets in October. But
Trump's victory has served to aggravate the scale of the
sell-off.
Emerging markets bond funds saw US$6.63bn pulled out by
nervous investors in the week up to November 16, according to
EPFR Global. For both hard and local currency funds, the
outflows were the largest on record in cash terms.
Still, some fund managers say the negativity around EM has
been overdone. "The context is extremely important for these
events that I would call more a repricing than a sell-off. The
magnitude of the move is comparable to the Treasuries market.
But we got the headlines," said Sergio Trigo Paz, head of
emerging markets portfolio management at BlackRock.
The big issue for investors now is to assess when buying
opportunities will arise. "We have thin volumes in EM corporates
because liquidity is really poor," said Okan Akin, emerging
market credit analyst at AllianceBernstein.
"Passive investors pass that liquidity risk to clients,
especially ETFs. That makes the up and down moves very violent.
But if there is an unreasonable sell-off, it could create buying
opportunities for investors."
Even if EM doesn't scale the heights of double-digit returns
before year-end this year's performance will still be considered
good, especially given the state of markets in January, while
also alleviating pressure on investors to repeat a double-digit
performance in 2017.
"I reckon most portfolio managers would have bitten your
hand off in January if you'd offered them a 9% return by
year-end," said Nick Darrant, executive director in EMEA
syndicate at JP Morgan.
