By Dion Rabouin
| June 14
June 14 Emerging market credit default swaps'
trading volume rose 43 percent in the first quarter from the
previous period, according to survey results released on
Tuesday.
EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment
industry trade association, said volume rose to $363 billion
from $254 billion in the fourth quarter but was down 5 percent
from a year earlier.
The number of major firms reporting volumes remained at 13.
Investors buy CDS as a way to insure the debt they own
against a default or restructuring.
"The high volume this quarter should alleviate concerns that
CDS is a shrinking market," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch
strategist Jane Brauer.
She said trading volume was similar to levels in 2014 and
2015 and far above those in 2012 and 2013 despite regulatory
limitations of trading some European credits.
Brauer added that volumes were likely to grow as Argentina's
CDS contracts resumed trading last month.
Brazilian CDS trading volumes were the largest of any single
sovereign during the first quarter, at $57 billion, up from $37
billion in the fourth quarter.
Brazil was followed by Turkey at $41 billion and Mexico at
$35 billion.
Nine corporate CDS contracts in emerging markets are traded.
The highest reported quarterly volume was for Mexican
state-owned oil company Pemex at $3 billion.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)