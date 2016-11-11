BRIEF-S&P says stock market gains lift revenues in California’s revised 2018 budget plan
* S&P says stock market gains lift revenues in California’s revised budget plan for fiscal 2018
LONDON Nov 11 The cost of insuring Turkish government debt against default hit its highest since mid-July on Friday and for South Africa it rose to a three-week high as emerging markets were buffeted in widespread sell-off.
Turkey 5-yr credit default swaps (CDS) rose 7 basis points to 293 bps from Thursday's close, the highest since mid-July, according to data from Markit. The South African equivalent climbed 13 basis points to 262 bps.
Emerging markets were under pressure following a sharp rise in global borrowing costs and the best week for the dollar in a year following a victory for Donald Trump in U.S. elections. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)
* S&P says stock market gains lift revenues in California’s revised budget plan for fiscal 2018
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs * Romanian central bank cuts inflation forecasts (Recasts with rise of currencies, new quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European currencies firmed on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking caused so