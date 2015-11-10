LONDON Nov 10 Debt default rates among emerging
market companies could hit 7 percent by the end of 2016, almost
double this year's levels, because of a tougher global funding
backdrop, according to investment bank Barclays.
Companies that have gone on a borrowing binge during the
easy-money years after 2009 face a rise in borrowing costs as
the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates. The
rise in rates will come just as debts taken out around 2010
start to fall due.
In a note received on Tuesday, Barclays said the trailing
12-month default rate for junk-rated emerging market companies
now stands at 3.8 percent, having climbed steadily since hitting
a record low 0.7 percent in 2011.
The bank sees this rising to 6.5-7.0 percent by the end of
next year.
"The Fed lift-off is likely to keep FX volatility elevated;
commodity prices are set to remain under pressure; and EM bank
lending conditions may tighten further. We believe that these
factors, alongside the higher cost of funding, will contribute
to higher EM defaults in 2016," Barclays said.
Default rates at U.S. junk-rated companies too are set to
surge in 2016 to 5.0-5.5 percent. Barclays forecast, double this
year's 2.5 percent rate but staying well below EM levels.
That is a departure from recent years when U.S. high-yield
default rates were typically higher than in emerging markets.
The U.S. rate was 2.1 percent back in 2011.
"Historically EM defaults have risen above those in the
United States only during sovereign crises," Barclays warned.
Historically, debt default in emerging markets has gone
lock-step with episodes of dollar strength. So companies that
borrowed in dollars while earning revenues in fast-depreciating
domestic currencies are finding repayments becoming costlier.
Currencies such as the Turkish lira and Brazilian real have
fallen 20-30 percent this year .
This year's high-profile defaults this year include Chinese
developer Kaisa Brazil's OAS and Ukraine's Ukreximbank
(Reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)