(This article first appeared on the October 20 issue of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Despite its growing prominence in primary markets, EM corporate debt has traditionally been considered a niche asset class by investors, who have focused most of their attention - and portfolio weights - on sovereign debt. As the time seems ripe for a coming of age of the asset class, some warn that risks long associated with EM corporates should not be overlooked.

Corporate debt is expected to make up over 70% of this year's total EM issuance, reaching USD255bn by year-end compared to USD80bn for sovereigns, according to HSBC Global Asset Management. The bank expects corporates to overtake sovereigns as the dominant asset class in the portfolios of emerging market investors over the next five years.

EM corporates are viewed with much more caution than they deserve, according to Greg Saichin, head of EM and HY fixed income portfolio management at Pioneer Investments. "Corporate issuers are still widely seen as somewhat less reliable in spite of the improvement in financial management. The risk premium paid above sovereign bonds looks still excessive and barely explained by fundamentals," he said.

Marge Karner, senior portfolio manager at HSBC Global Asset Management, agreed that the EM corporate debt features higher quality issues than widely recognised. "The macro-economic environments of many emerging market countries have transformed over the past decade, and now offer a stable operating base to private companies," she said.

STILL RISKY

To capture the upside, investment management firms such as Pioneer Investments and Baring Asset Management have recently launched EM-corporate dedicated funds.

Risks traditionally associated with EM corporates, however, have yet to dissipate. EM defaults have been dramatically on the rise over the past few months and are poised to reach USD14bn by year-end (though not all are corporates), according to ING, a three-fold increase compared to the USD4.3bn recorded in 2011.

Mitigating this grim picture, the Dutch bank said it expects EM default rates to peak in November at 4.45%, before rapidly declining to below 3.5% as early as January 2013 and then edging towards 2% by the end of next year.

It is indeed on this trend that fund managers seem to be placing their bets. "Any investor in credit markets relies on the improving credit standing," said Saichin, who noted that most privately-owned EM companies retain a larger share of cash than their US counterparts.

Solid growth prospects for emerging market economies in the coming years should also help the solvency and liquidity profile of EM corporates, analysts said, resulting in stronger balance sheets and lower leverage, despite the increase in debt issuance.

But despite these encouraging signs, investing in EM corporate debt continues to require navigating a broad set of risks, including local bankruptcy legislation and the reputation of the families that control some of the companies coming to market.

"Defaults [in EM] are not necessarily a result of liquidity issues but a question of choice" made by shareholders and owners to the detriment of bondholders, noted an investor speaking at a Fitch conference in New York last week.

Others warned that investors' enthusiasm for EM credits leaves the asset class vulnerable to a sudden reversal of sentiment. "When liquidity stalls, it will be equally negative in terms of spread-widening," warned Jack Deino, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco.

Moreover, the performance of EM credits is still dependent on investor sentiment in the US and Europe. For instance, EM corporate debt underperformed in 2011 in a risk-off environment while year-to-date, the asset class is outperforming, noted Dan Kastholm, managing director covering LatAm corporates at Fitch.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo in London and Paul Kilby in New York. Editing by Sudip Roy)