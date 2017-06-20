By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 Trading volume for emerging
market debt rose to $1.323 trillion in the first quarter of
2017, up 17 percent from its fourth quarter 2016 levels and 2
percent higher than levels during the first three months of last
year, a survey of investment and commercial banks in emerging
market countries found.
The survey results from EMTA, the emerging markets debt
trading and investment industry trade association, were released
Tuesday.
The trade group said earlier this year that debt trading
volume rose 9 percent in 2016 to $5.167 trillion.
"The total volume numbers up for the quarter, and also on a
year-on-year basis, confirm both current client interest, as
well as total EM inflows that the market has been receiving,”
Gunter Heiland, partner at Gramercy Funds Management said in a
release.
Local market trading rose to $722 billion in the first
quarter from its fourth quarter 2016 levels, which accounted for
55 percent of total reported volume, EMTA said. However, it was
a 12 percent decrease from the first quarter of last year.
Debt instruments from Brazil were the most heavily traded
followed by Mexico and China. Brazilian debt trading increased
by 51 percent in the first quarter compared with the same time
period a year ago.
EMTA recently reported $404 billion in emerging markets CDS
volume during the first quarter of this year. That was an
increase of 11 percent over the $363 billion in CDS volume
reported in the first quarter of 2016 and a 32 percent jump
compared to the fourth quarter's $306 billion of volume.
EMTA surveys 45 leading investment and commercial banks in
90 emerging market countries.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)