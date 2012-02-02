LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Fears that political risk would preclude Russian borrowers from accessing the bond market were dispelled this week when Sberbank priced a heavily oversubscribed dollar trade, thereby opening the door for more supply from the country.

The USD1.5bn five- and 10-year issue was the most eagerly awaited transaction from Central and Eastern Europe. As well as being the first 144a/ Reg S by a Russian borrower this year, it was also the first since development bank VEB pulled its deal in December following the outbreak of protests against parliamentary elections.

With Russia's presidential election a little more than a month away, market players were interested to see what, if any, political risk still existed for Russian borrowers. If the Sberbank trade is any guide, the answer is zero.

The deal also shed any doubts that Russian borrowers may struggle to access the market after the finance ministry made noises last week about imposing a 20% withholding tax on Eurobonds.

The USD1.5bn, five- and 10-year dual-tranche transaction from the country's biggest bank, whose senior unsecured debt is rated A3/BBB (Fitch), saw a good reaction from international investors, who were keen to get their hands on Russian paper after a dearth of supply over the past six months. The order book totalled more than USD4.6bn with 420 accounts participating across both tranches.

The new issue premium on a yield basis was estimated to be 8bp for the new USD1bn 4.95% 2017s based on the 4.87% level that Sberbank's outstanding 2017s were trading at the time of the deal's announcement. Initial guidance for the five-year was a deliberately vague low 5% area.

For the USD500m 6.25% (plus or minus 12.5bp) 2022s, the concession was about 9bp for the tight end of the range when compared with the issuer's outstanding 2021s, which were trading at 5.90% and adding 14bp for the one-year curve extension.

Both tranches, which were priced at par, were up in the secondary market with the five-year quoted at 100.06-100.12 and the longer-tranche at 101.10 and 101.20 on Wednesday.

"This was a real test to see if appetite for Russian risk was there as we approach the election," said William Weaver, head of CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citi, which acted as a bookrunner on the deal together with Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas and Troika Dialog (now part of Sberbank).

"However, after announcing the mandate the US roadshow was packed within a day," he added.

TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE

As Sberbank's debut 144a transaction it was the first time the bank had roadshowed in the US with a specific issue in mind. "The 144a documentation is a transformational change in the bank's funding strategy," said Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at BNP Paribas. "It increases the options at their disposal."

There was disquiet among some investors that Sberbank's priority was the five-year tranche rather than the 10-year - a tenor that US investors in particular prefer.

"In the meetings we had with them we expressly said we wanted to see a 10-year bond," said one investor, who was disappointed that the shorter-dated paper was given greater emphasis.

However, he was pleased that the second longer tranche was added later. "It was good that they announced a 10-year bond and they priced it pretty attractively as well. Pricing was a lot better for the 10-year."

Another investor added: "They tightened the five-year quite a bit but they left more juice on the 10-year, so understandably it is doing better."

Darrant said there was natural demand from European and Asian investors for five-year debt. "That formed the core of the transaction. Once that was done and dusted Sberbank opportunistically added a longer tranche."

He added: "Sberbank was very much in the driving seat of this transaction, whether it be the timing, the sharp revision in pricing or the size. We'd shown them a menu of options during the marketing process and gave them investor feedback. But Sberbank has the luxury to choose a la carte."

Fabianna Del Canto, director at Barclays Capital, said the deal paves the way for other top tier Russian borrowers to access the market. "It has re-opened the market but it doesn't mean it is open across the credit spectrum," she said, adding she expects to see potentially more deals from the country in the next few months.

The allocation of the deal is as follows: for the five-year tranche, the regional breakdown is Europe 59%, UK 23%, US 8%, Asia 7% and others 3%. By investor type it's asset managers 34%, banks 33%, private banks 11%, hedge funds 9%, pension funds and insurers 4% and others 9%.

For the 10-year tranche it was US accounts 47%, UK 26%, Europe 24%, Asia 2% and others 1%. Asset managers took 61%, hedge funds 15%, pension funds and insurers 10%, banks 8%, private banks 4% and others 2%. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Helene Durand)