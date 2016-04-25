(In para 11, clarifies that data from Gimme Credit references
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, April 22 Defaults among junk-rated
emerging market companies are ticking higher, spelling danger
for yield-seeking investors who may have been lured back to
these assets by this year's price rallies in metals and oil.
Iron ore prices have jumped more than 50 percent this year,
dragging up other base metals. Copper, for instance, is up
almost 20 percent from its mid-January troughs. Oil has enjoyed
a 65 percent trough-to-peak rally.
Those gains have given a new lease of life to
commodity-linked assets, including the bonds of companies with
sub-investment grade ratings, a large proportion of which are in
the energy and mining sectors.
But many -- including Goldman Sachs on Friday -- see the
commodities rally as unsustainable, and some bond investors are
becoming more cautious.
"You are seeing more distress, and defaults are rising,"
said Bill Perry, a fund manager at U.S.-based Stone Harbor
Investment Partners. "We are wary about certain corporate
credits. You have to be a lot more selective."
Emerging junk bonds have outperformed this year, with yield
spreads tightening 115 basis points (bps) in March alone --
double the contraction in U.S. high-yield spreads, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BAML) noted.
Year-to-date returns are a respectable 6-7 percent,
according to BAML indexes, after the sector made its
first loss last year since 2008. Then, amid global turmoil,
around 15 percent of junk-rated emerging companies defaulted,
data from ICBC Standard Bank shows.
Defaults on emerging junk bonds are now running at 3 percent
of the total outstanding debt, up from 2.4 percent a year ago,
BAML calculates. It predicts a 4.8 percent default rate in 2016.
March saw 17 defaults across emerging markets, the bank
noted, ranging from Mexican construction company ICA
to China's Dongbei Steel.
Commodity names are emerging as the weakest links.
Cedric Rimaud, director of emerging markets research at U.S.
research house Gimme Credit, noted that of the 779 emerging
bonds listed on Bank of America ML's non-financial EM corporate
index, about 15 percent were considered distressed in
early-April, indicating yields were 1,000 basis points above
U.S. Treasuries with comparable maturities.
Of the 115 distressed bonds, 29 were in basic industries,
including metals and mining, building and construction and steel
producers, while 24 were energy names.
"RELATIVE ALLURE"
Many investors will point out that default rates for U.S.
high yield names are higher, at 4.6 percent, and are forecast by
ratings agency Moody's to hit 6 percent by year-end.
That "improves the allure of emerging high-yield debt on a
relative basis", ICBC Standard Bank said.
Brazilian credits in particular have rallied hard, helped by
the recovery in commodity prices and the prospect that left-wing
President Dilma Rousseff will be impeached, potentially opening
the way for a more business-friendly administration.
That is despite the fact that Brazil's high-yield default
rate is around 6.6 percent, according to the Standard Bank note.
Even non-commodity names, such as airline Gol and
mobile operator Oi, are looking to renegotiate their
debts.
Brazilian names that have rebounded include steel and iron
ore producer Cia Siderúrgica Nacional and Samarco
Mineração, an iron ore pellet producer. Samarco is still
awaiting authorisation to resume iron ore mining operations at
the site of a dam burst that killed 19 people.
Their bonds have almost doubled in price, although yields
remain in the double digits .
But some question the sustainability of the Brazilian rally
given that the economy is expected to shrink almost 4 percent
this year.
"2016 is probably a bit early to buy into the reform story,"
said Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance
Capital. "Weak (economic growth) has a grinding effect on
people's solvency, and at some point that blows up."
He drew parallels with U.S. coal company Peabody, which
after the coal price collapse found itself unable to service its
debt and filed for bankruptcy in April.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we saw that happening in
Brazil," he said.
The rally in distressed names has been partly fuelled by
inflows into emerging bond funds, which according to BAML have
attracted $9.2 billion over the past nine weeks.
Now some managers are worried that the market has got ahead
of itself, with little discrimination between highly levered
companies and those with strong balance sheets.
"It almost seems as if people are just buying risk, it's not
(because of) improving fundamentals," said Kathy Collins, an
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"It's something we're debating internally at the moment --
is it time to cut a bit of risk because the next leg is going to
be down?"
(Editing by Catherine Evans)