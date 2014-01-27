(Repeats story published late Sunday. Adds "How To Play It" tag
in headline; no other changes.)
By David Randall and Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Jan 26 After a scary sell-off in
emerging markets in the past week, investors who specialize in
the sector are looking for places to hide while also looking for
opportunities to benefit.
And that means finding countries that have stronger economic
underpinnings and political stability, while abandoning or
betting against those whose current account balances and
government budgets are deeply in the red and where there is
political turmoil.
The declines have been triggered by signs of weakness in the
Chinese economy, including fears it may eventually face a debt
crisis, and concerns about how much hot money may exit some
markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve pulls back from its
bond-buying program. The stimulus that program has given the
world economy in the past few years is widely credited with big
gains in stocks and other asset prices.
The benchmark MSCI Emerging Market Index dropped
nearly 4 percent over the last five trading days, and after Wall
Street's dramatic selloff on Friday it is expected to fall
further on Monday. Investors have pulled money out of emerging
markets stocks funds in six of the last seven weeks, including a
$422 million retreat in the week ended Jan. 22, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. The losses are exacerbated by
plunges in currencies.
Among the strategies being pursued to limit losses or take
advantage of the weakness are buying ETFs that have short
exposure to Brazil and other Latin American countries, buying
funds that invest in mid-cap companies seen as less tied to
global turmoil, and investing more in exporters in countries
like South Korea and Mexico. These are countries seen having
better prospects among emerging markets and the exporters earn
revenue in dollars, reducing their exposure to volatility in
local currencies.
"This is the time to look at countries and regions that have
advantages over others," said Clem Miller, investment strategist
with Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors.
SHORT BETS
Scott Kubie, chief investment strategist at Omaha,
Nebraska-based CLS Investments LLC, said he would look to short
ETFs exposed to Brazil, pointing to the iShares MSCI Brazil
Capped ETF, which fell 2.4 percent on Friday and has
lost about 10.1 percent year-to-date. The ETF tracks the MSCI
Brazil Index, which tracks the large and mid-cap segments of the
market.
"We see that there is some slowing in China, which obviously
affects a lot of the material exports that Brazil sends to
China," Kubie said. "That's one reason we think Brazil is a
little bit less attractive and the one we're most negative on in
the broad set of emerging markets."
The EWZ ETF has fallen 10.4 percent below its 50-day moving
average, more than just about any other country-specific ETF,
according to Bespoke Investments, an investment advisory firm in
Harrison, New York.
One of the flashpoints of the selloff is Argentina, as the
country's central bank stopped defending the peso and the
government eased currency controls. That's caused a 15 percent
selloff in the currency in two days.
The Global X FTSE Argentina 20 ETF, which tracks
the index of the 20 largest, most liquid names that participate
in that country's economy but aren't listed in Argentina, is
heavily weighted in materials and consumer staples in the
region. It was down 4 percent on Friday and down about 10.5
percent year-to-date.
"The Argentinian government has not been running policies
that are attractive for foreign investors for a long time,"
Kubie said. Since Argentina defaulted on its debt it has been
embroiled in disputes with investors, and this has dampened
foreign interest in the country.
Most ETFs focused on emerging markets have very little
exposure to Argentina, and are more heavily weighted in Brazil.
The ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is one
fund that has benefited from the woes. The ETF seeks to match
the inverse of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index, which includes a roughly 10 percent weighting in
Brazil. It was up 2.6 percent on Friday.
BUYING ON FUNDAMENTALS
Other investors are shifting their mix of emerging markets
stocks while maintaining the same overall weighting to the asset
class. Miller, the Wilmington Trust strategist, has been
shifting assets to funds with bigger weightings in Mexico and
South Korea.
"The companies best positioned to withstand this are the
exporters that earn their money in dollars," he said, pointing
to companies like Samsung on the Korean exchange.
The U.S. accounted for 40 percent of Samsung's revenues in its
2012 fiscal year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Russ Koesterich, global chief investment strategist at
BlackRock Inc, also noted that while both countries have
not been immune to the sell-off, Mexico and South Korea look
more attractive than the index as a whole.
"You can make a distinction between South Korea and some of
the other countries that are more vulnerable to hot money
outflows," he said. "South Korea, running a trade surplus, also
has a fairly significant supply of forex reserves, so it's less
vulnerable at least on a fundamental basis than some of the
other emerging markets countries," Koesterich added.
Meanwhile, the Mexican government hopes the nation's economy
will grow nearly four percent this year and is looking forward
to attracting significant investment due to a string of economic
reforms passed by President Enrique Pena Nieto.
During meetings in Davos last week, multinational companies
PepsiCo Inc, Nestle SA and Cisco Systems Inc
announced major investments in Mexico that together
totaled more than $7 billion.
Mexico's IPC Index is down 3.5 percent this year,
while South Korea's KOSPI is down 4.1 percent.
CONTRARIAN BETS
The lower prices following the sell-off are starting to
attract buyers.
Bill Mann, portfolio manager of the $46.2 million Motley
Fool Epic Voyage fund, has been buying shares in companies in
Turkey and Thailand, both of which have seen significant losses,
amid political turmoil. Mann added to his position in Coca-Cola
Icecek AS, a $5 billion market-cap company that
bottles and distributes Coca-Cola products in Turkey, Central
Asia and the Middle East.
The company's shares are down 11 percent for the year, yet
Mann sees it as a strong play over the next few years.
"Emerging markets have been ferociously expensive over the
last few years and you are starting to see better values with
the pullback," he said.
Darell Krasnoff, a managing director of Los-Angeles based
Bel Air Investment Advisors, is maintaining his 130 percent
overweight position in emerging markets, but has shifted more of
his assets to countries like Mexico and South Korea that should
perform better than the index as a whole.
"Looking out over the next six to twelve months, you could
be frustrated by emerging markets. But looking out over three to
five years you should be well served," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Ashley Lau; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)