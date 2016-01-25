MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's and Chile's pesos
weakened on Monday as falling oil prices weighed on demand for
riskier assets while Colombia's peso sank to a record low, hurt
by concerns that less crude income will force budget cuts.
Crude prices resumed their slide after a strong two-day run
last week, falling more than 4 percent on news that Iraq flooded
a heavily over-supplied oil market with record output.
Both Mexico and Colombia are major oil exporters.
Mexico's peso shed 0.6 percent, heading back
toward a record low hit last week, while Colombia's peso
sank more than 2.6 percent to an all-time low.
Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas on Monday cut
the government's oil price forecast, saying this could spell
more austerity measures in order to meet the country's fiscal
deficit goal.
Chile's peso bid nearly 0.7 percent lower on a drop
in prices for copper, the country's main export.
Markets in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, were
closed for a holiday.
Emerging market currencies and stocks have been hammered so
far this year amid concerns that slower growth in China could
drag down global growth while worries of a supply glut have
driven down oil prices.
Mexico's peso has shed around 8 percent in January and is
heading for its worst monthly loss against the dollar since May
2012. Analysts expect that Mexico could bolster its dollar
auction program this week to support the peso.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT
Stock indexes daily YTD %
Latest % change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 716.02 0.75 -10.51
MSCI LatAm 1614.44 -0.38 -11.43
Brazil Bovespa 38031.22 0.83 -12.27
Mexico IPC 41601.71 -0.05 -3.20
Chile IPSA 3534.62 0.09 -3.96
Chile IGPA 17506.67 0.09 -3.55
Argentina MerVal 10373.40 0.42 -11.15
Colombia IGBC 8356.37 -0.83 -2.23
Venezuela IBC 14465.56 0.22 -0.84
Currencies daily YTD %
% change
Latest change
Brazil real 4.1000 Closed -3.43
Mexico peso 18.5650 -0.61 -7.19
Chile peso 720.7 -0.69 -1.53
Colombia peso 3399.00 -2.62 -6.73
Peru sol 3.4641 -0.49 -1.45
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.7900 -0.44 -5.86
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.3 0.35 -0.21
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Nelson
Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)