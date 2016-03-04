Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
