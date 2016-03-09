By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Emerging equities slipped for a
second day on Wednesday as more Chinese growth concerns led some
to sell out of the recent seven-day rally, while South African
assets took a hit from Moody's' decision to put its rating on
review.
The rand extended its losses against the dollar after
falling more than 1 percent on Tuesday, when ratings agency
Moody's placed South Africa's sovereign credit rating on review
for a downgrade.
South Africa's five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis
points to 335 bps after a nine bps move on Tuesday, according to
Markit.
Moody's cited the economy's weak growth prospects and
worsening fiscal position. It is the only agency that does not
have South Africa a notch away from junk status.
"South Africa's investment grade rating is under threat -
they won't be able to keep it," said Per Hammarlund, chief
emerging markets strategist at SEB. "It was largely expected as
the deterioration in South Africa has gone on so long now."
The country's current account deficit has also widened more
than expected.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index slipped 0.3
percent, giving up more of the 12.5 percent gains it chalked up
from a Feb 12 trough. It fell 1 percent on Tuesday.
Investors have become cautious on the growth outlook again
after a sharp fall in Chinese exports in February,
and Hammarlund said they were likely banking profits following
the rally.
Chinese mainland shares lost more than 1 percent
ending a six-session winning streak.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell more than 2 percent
and rouble-listed shares dropped 1.3 percent, playing
catch up after markets were closed for a public holiday on
Tuesday.
Oil prices continued to hold above $40 a barrel, helping the
rouble firm 1.2 percent against the dollar. But most Gulf
bourses remained in the red.
Budapest shares continued to rally, touching fresh
six-year highs as shares in Central Europe's biggest independent
lender OTP extended gains.
Other Hungarian stocks also gained as the Budapest bourse
announced a new strategy to boost new listings and reverse a
fall in turnover seen in recent years.
Hammarlund said there had been a change in tone from the
Hungarian government, which looks likely to cut bank taxes to
help credit growth. "The government is becoming more
market-friendly and that is helping to boost sentiment towards
Hungary," he said.
The Malaysian ringgit weakened 0.27 percent against the
dollar after the central bank kept its key interest rate on hold
at 3.25 percent.
Argentina's sovereign dollar bond spreads narrowed as much
as 7 bps on Wednesday to 457 bps after a bill aimed at stopping
Argentina's economic decline by ending its 14-year banishment
from the global bond market passed its first legislative hurdle.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)