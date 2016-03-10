By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 Emerging equities snapped a
two-day losing streak as investors looked to the euro zone to
deliver more policy easing, though the Hungarian forint fell as
a central banker hinted at a resumption in interest rate cuts.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose half a percent,
shrugging off falls in Chinese markets driven by data showing
inflation had risen to 20-month highs in February
.
Markets are focusing on how much the European Central Bank,
which has already cut rates into negative territory, will ease
at its meeting later on Thursday.
"There will be more inflows into the Eastern European bond
market to exploit the interest rate differential between the
euro area and the Eastern European economies," said Mikhail
Liluashvili, a strategist at Credit Suisse.
But excessive currency appreciation is unlikely, he said.
That is because regional policymakers, wary of heavy capital
inflows, are already leaning against stronger currencies.
Hungary's deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy said the
bank would use all available tools to meet its inflation target
and hinted interest rate cuts could resume. That pushed the
forint 0.3 percent lower versus the euro.
Hungarian bonds slipped 6-7 basis points (bps) and
Budapest-based traders said swaps were pricing some 35 bps in
rate cuts.
The Polish zloty is close to two-month highs to the euro
and bond yields are down 30 basis points (bps) since
end-January.
The currency could be hit by more policy easing. Most expect
new central bank apppointees to be of a dovish bent.
Jerzy Zyzynski, a candidate for the Monetary Policy Council,
said on Wednesday the bank should consider quantitative easing
and suggested there was room to cut interest rates.
Czech central bank official Tomas Holub meanwhile said
negative interest rates would not be preferred but must be
considered.
Liluashvili said Czech authorities could end up raising the
exchange rate cap against the euro if they needed to ease
monetary conditions. The cap is at 27 per euro but he said 28 or
28.5 could be an option.
Czech 5- and 10-year yields are at record lows.
Elsewhere, the rouble firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar
as oil prices stayed above $40 per barrel, while against
the euro it firmed 0.7 percent to 2-1/2 month highs.
Egyptian stocks rallied almost 4 percent after
authorities loosened caps on foreign exchange deposits for some
importers.
Brazil's real traded near six-month highs as markets watched
for progress on the corruption probe that saw former President
Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva indicted on Wednesday.
Credit default swaps slipped 2 basis points to 399 bps,
after a 7 bps fall on Thursday.
"Something that markets have been looking for - given the
high carry, the apparent inflation peak and the slight prospects
for change, Brazilian assets remain in positive mode,"
Commerzbank analysts said.
They advised selling Brazil CDS and buying protection
against South Africa, which looks set for a ratings downgrade to
junk.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)