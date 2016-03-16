By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 16
LONDON, March 16 South Africa's rand fell 1
percent on Wednesday and bond yields spiked on investor worries
over a standoff between the finance minister and an elite police
unit, whilst broader emerging stocks touched one-week lows.
Markets were waiting to see if the Federal Reserve meeting
would signal rate hikes later this year, and most emerging
assets wilted as the U.S. dollar rose to a five-day high.
In South Africa, police threats of legal action against
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan revived memories of last
December's run on markets when President Jacob Zuma inexplicably
fired Gordhan's predecessor.
The rand touched two-week lows against the dollar
after Tuesday's 2.6 percent fall, and five year credit default
swaps rose two basis points (bps) to 334 bps, according to
Markit, after surging 14 bps on Tuesday.
"Clearly the market is building a political risk premium
back in for South African assets," said Murat Toprak, an EM
strategist at HSBC. "This is a really critical point. The market
is questioning whether Gordhan will stay."
The yield on South Africa's benchmark 2026 bond
hit 2-1/2-week highs of 9.56 percent, with expectations growing
of a rate rise at Thursday's central bank meeting.
"We think they will hike by 25 bps, but will it be enough to
prevent the fall in the currency? That is very much unknown,"
Toprak said.
MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index touched a
one-week low after falling 1.6 percent on Tuesday, as investors
waited for the U.S. Fed to provide fresh guidance on the pace of
tightening this year.
SEB's emerging market economist Per Hammarlund said some
investors had become concerned the Fed could surprise by being
more hawkish than expected, which "could cause a sell-off in
emerging markets".
Individual stock market performance was mixed, with Chinese
mainland shares slightly higher after the
premier defended the country's economic policies and vowed there
would be no hard landing.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also cut the rates on its
medium term lending facility for banks.
Russian stocks rose around half a percent,
helped by firmer oil prices, but the recent rally in Hungary
shares stuttered, with Budapest down 0.1 percent.
The lira eased 0.25 percent as Turkish police
detained 20 suspects in raids targeting the PKK militant group.
The Polish zloty slipped 0.2 percent against the euro as the
market eyed the cost of converting foreign exchange loans into
zlotys.
On Tuesday Poland's financial watchdog said a proposed bill
to convert these mortgages could cost banks up to eight times
their 2015 profits, potentially pushing one of Europe's
healthier banking sectors into crisis.
Mozambique's metical currency slid 6 percent after
Moody's and Standard & Poor's issued ratings downgrades. There
are mounting concerns about a proposed debt restructuring for an
$850 million bond issued by state-run
tuna-fishing company Ematum.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alexander
Smith)