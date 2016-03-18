By Claire Milhench
LONDON, March 18 Emerging equities maintained
their post-Fed rally to touch a 3-1/2-month high on Friday, up
almost 20 percent since mid-January, but South Africa's rand
lost as much as 1.3 percent, pressured by a ballooning political
crisis.
South Africa has been rocked by suggestions a wealthy family
with ties to President Zuma may have been behind his decision to
sack the country's finance minister in December.
This put the rand under renewed selling pressure
after it firmed more than 3 percent on Thursday following a 25
basis point rate hike to 7 percent by the central bank.
Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB, said the
weakness was partly due to the market's realisation that Zuma
was unlikely to be removed at a weekend meeting of his African
National Congress's National Executive Committee. "It's highly
unlikely they will take that radical step," he said.
The yield premium of South African sovereign dollar bonds
over U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global index
widened by 3 bps on the day to 402 bps.
Away from South Africa, investor sentiment towards riskier
assets has improved since the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined a
more cautious stance on further rate increases this year.
"This latest rally has been driven by renewed appetite for
EMs due to fewer rate hikes in the U.S.," Hammarlund said.
The benchmark emerging stocks index was up another
0.8 percent on Friday after closing up 3.2 pct on Thursday, set
for its third weekly gain in a row. The index has rallied almost
20 percent since its mid-January lows.
Most emerging European stock exchanges were firmer, with
Budapest leading the pack, up 1.6 percent to a fresh
8-year high.
Analysts at Credit Suisse expect Standard & Poor's to revise
its outlook on Hungary's sovereign credit rating to positive
from stable after markets close on Friday on the back of strong
real GDP growth.
Russian stocks gained 0.7 percent after oil
hit a 2016 high on growing optimism that major producers would
strike a deal to freeze output.
In Asia, Chinese mainland shares closed up
more than 1.5 percent, helped by data showing China's house
prices rose at their fastest rate in almost two years in
February.
The onshore Chinese yuan also firmed sharply against
the dollar to touch a 2016 high after the central bank fixed the
strongest midpoint this year.
The post-Fed weakening in the dollar helped emerging market
currencies soar on Thursday but the greenback was 0.27 percent
stronger against a basket of currencies on Friday, and
some EM currencies gave back ground.
The Turkish lira slipped 0.6 percent after an adviser
to President Tayyip Erdogan said the central bank may cut its
overnight lending rate next week despite stubbornly high
inflation.
The Russian rouble also lost 0.6 percent before a
central bank meeting at which it is expected to hold rates at 11
percent despite lower inflation.
"We do see conditions for rate cuts from Q2 2016 on, if the
oil price is flat or higher. But this is likely not a proper
time for a resumption of the easing cycle," Dmitry Polevoy, an
analyst at ING Bank, said in a note.
The Czech crown weakened slightly against the euro after a
Czech central banker said the probability of the bank cutting
interest rates to negative was low, but could not be ruled out.
The Mexican central bank meets later and is expected to keep
rates unchanged at 3.75 percent after a surprise 50 bps hike
last month.
The Brazilian real was slightly firmer against the dollar
as mass protests continued against President Dilma Rousseff.
Congress has begun proceedings to impeach her.
