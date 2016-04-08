(Adds comment on South African bond, updates prices)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, April 8 Emerging market equities rose on
Friday, helped by a strong performance in eastern Europe and
higher oil prices which lifted the Russian rouble and other oil
exporters after a weak session in Asia.
The benchmark emerging stocks index was up 0.3
percent after decent data from emerging Europe helped bourses
across the region rally, although the broad EM index was still
on course to end the week down around 1.7 percent.
Prague stocks rallied 1.27 percent after jobs data
whilst the Budapest bourse touched fresh eight-year
highs after Hungary posted a better-than-expected trade surplus
for February.
Turkish stocks also rose 0.4 percent after
industrial production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in February.
Ratings agency Moody's may review Turkey's
sovereign credit rating after the market closes on Friday. It
currently has it on a negative outlook.
Bucharest was up 0.38 percent after the Romanian economy
expanded 3.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2015,
slightly higher than a preliminary estimate.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will review Romania's
rating after the market closes. This is being closely watched as
there are worries over the budget, wage hikes and tax cuts.
Romania's central bank has also warned against proposed
legislation that would allow property buyers to walk away from
their mortgage debts.
The strong performance in Europe followed a weak session in
Asia, with Chinese mainland stocks falling 0.7
percent after home sales plunged in the property markets of
Shenzhen and Shanghai.
Asian bourses and currencies had also come under pressure
after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S.
economy was on a solid course and still on track to warrant
further interest rates rises.
"Volatility is picking up again," said Manik Narain,
emerging FX strategist at UBS. "Overall, there is some
nervousness coming back in and you're seeing that in whipsaw
trading in the market."
He added that weaker base metals prices, with copper
on course for its largest weekly loss since January
had led some investors to turn more cautious on the growth
outlook for China.
But a strong rally in oil prices of almost 3 percent
lifted Russian dollar-denominated stocks 1.9 percent
whilst the rouble firmed 1.3 percent against the dollar.
Other oil producers also benefited, with the Kazakhstan
tenge up 0.24 percent.
Even the South African rand, which has lost almost 3 percent
this week due to a deteriorating economic and political
backdrop, firmed around one percent.
South Africa has successfully issued a $1.25 billion 10-year
bond this week, at 335 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
Regis Chatellier, global EM sovereign strategist at Societe
Generale, noted that the new bond was oversubscribed twice, but
said this was not that surprising as the market had been pretty
bullish for a while. "But compared to the rest of the curve,
investors asked for an extra premium," he added.
A ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia over
Nagorno-Karabakh appeared to be holding as Russia staked a claim
to be lead mediator.
Argentina will begin meeting investors on Monday as it
returns to the international bond market for the first time in
15 years, with the new issuance expected to raise $12 billion or
more.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 811.69 +2.40 +0.30 +2.21
Czech Rep 893.79 +9.49 +1.07 -6.54
Poland 1908.65 +3.55 +0.19 +2.66
Hungary 26505.69 +108.23 +0.41 +10.81
Romania 6756.04 +35.43 +0.53 -3.54
Greece 561.28 +6.78 +1.22 -11.10
Russia 872.44 +13.20 +1.54 +15.24
South Africa 45046.51 +22.34 +0.05 -1.64
Turkey 81472.97 +308.30 +0.38 +13.59
China 2985.76 -22.66 -0.75 -15.64
India 24624.68 -60.74 -0.25 -5.72
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.03 27.01 -0.05 -0.10
Poland 4.29 4.30 +0.14 -0.75
Hungary 312.59 312.00 -0.19 +0.66
Romania 4.46 4.47 +0.00 +1.21
Serbia 122.61 122.75 +0.11 -0.93
Russia 67.31 68.14 +1.23 +8.38
Kazakhstan 340.15 341.06 +0.27 +0.10
Ukraine 25.60 25.79 +0.74 -6.44
South Africa 15.11 15.25 +0.97 +2.36
Kenya 101.25 101.20 -0.05 +0.94
Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.07 +2.74
Turkey 2.86 2.86 +0.12 +2.08
China 6.47 6.46 -0.19 +0.30
India 66.65 66.75 +0.15 -0.67
Brazil 3.68 3.69 +0.32 +7.67
Mexico 17.79 17.87 +0.43 -3.50
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 444 -2 .02 7 04.85 1
