By Sujata Rao
LONDON, April 15 Emerging stocks on Friday
headed for their best weekly gains in a month, helped by signs
of stabilisation in China's economy, while Hungary outperformed
for a second day, with stocks at new 9-year highs and bond
yields tumbling further.
Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets slipped after data
showed growth at the slowest since 2009 but investors were also
heartened by other data points which signalled the slowdown in
the world's second biggest economy was bottoming out.
That helped MSCI's emerging equity index to inch higher,
albeit staying off five-month highs while the dollar's
rise from recent lows kept most emerging currencies flat against
the greenback.
"(Growth) was a bit better than what people expected -
unsurprisingly with an acceleration in credit growth, GDP has
ticked up," said Will Ballard, a fund manager at Aviva
Investors. "If you're a man on the street you tend to feel
nominal GDP a bit more than real GDP. That comes through in wage
inflation -- that's broadly positive."
Investors in markets such as Russia are also focused on
upcoming talks between energy producers to stabilise oil prices
which held around $43 a barrel. The rouble was flat to the
dollar while Moscow-listed stocks retreated 0.6 percent from
eight-year highs.
Hungary has been the standout performer in recent days, and
stocks which are at nine-year highs are set for their third
straight week of gains while bond yields slipped by
around 1 basis point across the curve, traders in Budapest said.
Yields are now below those of investment-grade rated Poland
for the first time since 2002.
"Hungarian markets are priced for rate cuts while in Poland
expectations of rate cuts have been depressed. The moves do not
reflect ratings as much as policy easing expectations," said
Mikhail Liluashvili, an economist at Credit Suisse.
In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.4 percent against the dollar
while stocks slipped half a percentage point,
retreating from the 10-month high hit on Thursday though still
on track for their best weekly gains in a month.
Speaking at a news conference in the morning, Finance
Minister Naci Agbal said the budget had produced a 46 million
lira surplus in the first quarter of the year and the growth
trend was strengthening.
In South Africa, the rand firmed 0.4 percent against
the dollar and was on track for solid weekly gains of around 3
percent while stocks extended losses for a second day, slipping
by 0.3 percent.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 846.83 +1.38 +0.16 +6.63
Czech Rep 899.32 +3.70 +0.41 -5.96
Poland 1948.56 -3.19 -0.16 +4.81
Hungary 26967.12 +40.51 +0.15 +12.74
Romania 6721.30 -5.16 -0.08 -4.04
Greece 565.00 +16.90 +3.08 -10.51
Russia 908.04 -6.30 -0.69 +19.95
South Africa 46389.65 -161.90 -0.35 +1.29
Turkey 85488.52 -296.43 -0.35 +19.19
China 3078.45 -3.91 -0.13 -13.02
India 25626.75 +481.16 +1.91 -1.88
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.07
Poland 4.30 4.30 +0.01 -0.90
Hungary 310.96 310.87 -0.03 +1.18
Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.01 +1.09
Serbia 122.80 122.88 +0.07 -1.08
Russia 66.09 65.97 -0.19 +10.38
Kazakhstan 333.18 335.47 +0.69 +2.20
Ukraine 25.47 25.55 +0.31 -5.96
South Africa 14.50 14.54 +0.33 +6.65
Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.78 3.78 +0.05 +2.80
Turkey 2.86 2.85 -0.35 +2.02
China 6.48 6.48 +0.04 +0.21
India 66.54 66.59 +0.07 -0.51
Brazil 3.47 3.48 +0.35 +14.09
Mexico 17.44 17.44 +0.01 -1.56
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 417 1 .01 7 15.52 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Karin Strohecker)