By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 Russian shares raced to record
highs on Thursday, led by commodity prices and investors'
new-found enthusiasm for emerging markets, while the broader
emerging equity index rose to the highest in 5-1/2 months.
Rouble-denominated Moscow shares inched 0.4 percent higher
, topping the eight-year highs touched earlier in the
week, while the rouble hovered near five-month highs.
Dollar-denominated stocks were at a 10-month high.
"There is a big bid for emerging markets as a whole that
Russia is benefiting from, but there is a Chinese debt-fuelled
economic recovery and Russia is a good way to express that,"
said Joseph Dayan, head of markets at BCS brokerage in London.
Dayan noted also that aside from firm oil, Russia's
commodity-heavy bourse was being lifted by gains in base metals,
with copper and iron ore prices at multi-month highs. Prices for
gold and platinum, which Russia exports, have also risen.
Analysts said interest in Russia had also increased after
the government ordered state-run companies to pay 50 percent of
their profits on dividends this year. Citi for
instance raised its recommendation on Gazprom to Buy; the shares
hit 14-month highs.
"Add to that low positioning on Russian assets, that means
there is a technical shift and everyone is trying to buy back,"
Dayan said.
Broader emerging equities bounced to the highest since
November 2015 led by 1 percent-plus gains in Hong Kong
and across Asia. However, Chinese mainland shares ceded early
gains to close half a percent lower.
Some investors are sceptical the gains are sustainable.
"There is evidence of a new credit boom in China which is
important for emerging markets but hard economic data for the
main markets suggests very little is actually happening," said
Maarten-Jan Bakkum, a strategist at NN Investment Partners.
Most emerging currencies were flat to weaker, with the rand
and lira pulling back from multi-month highs .
Turkish 10-year yields rose off 10-month lows hit on Wednesday
after the central bank cut one of the three rates it uses to set
borrowing costs.
Analysts at TD Securities predicted more rate cuts due to
political pressure and saw asset price gains as "a reflection
largely of the current risk-on sentiment, which is prepared to
give a high-yielder like the lira the benefit of the doubt".
"This will result in the lira becoming increasingly exposed
to any big reversal in risk appetite," they added.
South African benchmark yields also rose off the four-month
lows they touched after the country posted below-forecast
inflation on Wednesday.
In emerging Europe, the Polish zloty retreated 0.4 percent
versus the euro from one-month highs while the forint
eased 0.2 percent off six-week highs. Local bond
markets were awaiting a European Central Bank meeting which is
expected to make the case for ultra-loose monetary policy.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 855.30 +5.85 +0.69 +7.70
Czech Rep 918.87 +1.93 +0.21 -3.92
Poland 1968.27 +5.39 +0.27 +5.87
Hungary 27181.60 -10.43 -0.04 +13.63
Romania 6553.71 -22.66 -0.34 -6.43
Greece 582.28 -0.23 -0.04 -7.77
Russia 942.75 -0.41 -0.04 +24.53
South Africa 47364.76 +93.25 +0.20 +3.42
Turkey 86254.50 +704.29 +0.82 +20.25
China 2952.60 -19.98 -0.67 -16.57
India 25950.15 +105.97 +0.41 -0.64
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.02 -0.03
Poland 4.29 4.27 -0.47 -0.65
Hungary 309.32 308.60 -0.23 +1.72
Romania 4.48 4.47 -0.11 +0.93
Serbia 122.87 122.86 -0.01 -1.14
Russia 65.23 65.11 -0.17 +11.84
Kazakhstan 332.26 337.02 +1.43 +2.48
Ukraine 25.35 25.40 +0.20 -5.51
South Africa 14.26 14.19 -0.47 +8.43
Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.12 +3.12
Turkey 2.82 2.81 -0.44 +3.30
China 6.48 6.47 -0.18 +0.20
India 66.20 66.16 -0.07 -0.01
Brazil 3.53 3.53 +0.07 +12.29
Mexico 17.30 17.28 -0.14 -0.76
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 401 -1 .01 7 19.48 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)