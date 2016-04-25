By Karin Strohecker LONDON, April 25 Emerging market stocks sank to their lowest in a week and currencies came under pressure on Monday, weighed down by nerves over a raft of central bank meetings, while ratings concerns battered Poland's zloty. MSCI's emerging market benchmark slipped 0.8 percent in its second straight day of losses, with bourses across Asia trading lower. Russian dollar-denominated stocks and the Polish bourse fell around 1 percent as stocks in South Africa sank 0.6 percent and Turkey's main index almost matched that fall. Stocks across the Gulf traded broadly lower, also weighed down by oil prices falling more than 1 percent. Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent ahead of the release of a government plan aimed at weaning the country off its economic reliance on oil which could create jobs but bring economic pain. With investors nervous ahead of ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week, currencies also slipped against the dollar. China's yuan being fixed at its softest mid-point so far this month. "I am getting increasingly concerned about the extension of the EM rally, whether on the equity front or the FX front," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities, adding there were no fundamentals justifying the dramatic outperformance in March and April. "All that justifies these moves is the dovish message from the Federal Reserve, and the reduced perception of the China risk," he added. The Fed, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Policymakers expected to hold rates steady but possibly tweak their description of the U.S. economic outlook leaving the path open for future rate hikes, which could ramp up pressure on emerging currencies. Lower oil added to the downward momentum for Russia's rouble , which weakened 0.6 percent against the greenback. South Africa's rand more than matched those falls, extending its weakening into a third straight session. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies slipped against the euro. The Polish zloty led the falls, trading at its weakest in more than two months and getting battered by worries the region's largest economy may face a ratings downgrade. On Sunday, President Andrzej Duda said he had picked a successor to central bank governor Marek Belka whom he was sure would be welcomed by financial markets, though he did not disclose the name. Serbia's dinar traded flat after Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic was on track to win 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's snap election, scoring a resounding victory on his pro-EU ticket. Kazakhstan's dollar-denominated bonds fell by 0.3 cents to their lowest in almost a week after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the crude exporter's sovereign rating late on Friday, citing the drop in the price of oil and the subsequent deterioration in fiscal and economic strength. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 838.88 -6.33 -0.75 +5.63 Czech Rep 908.34 -11.26 -1.22 -5.02 Poland 1924.08 -18.95 -0.98 +3.49 Hungary 26551.46 -195.63 -0.73 +11.00 Romania 6573.98 +13.36 +0.20 -6.14 Greece 603.49 -2.43 -0.40 -4.41 Russia 920.38 -11.08 -1.19 +21.58 South Africa 46185.67 -319.81 -0.69 +0.85 Turkey 85328.87 -499.79 -0.58 +18.96 China 2946.96 -12.28 -0.41 -16.73 India 25638.15 -199.99 -0.77 -1.84 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.04 +0.07 -0.06 Poland 4.39 4.37 -0.51 -2.96 Hungary 310.95 310.11 -0.27 +1.19 Romania 4.47 4.47 +0.08 +1.09 Serbia 122.74 122.77 +0.02 -1.03 Russia 66.80 66.37 -0.64 +9.21 Kazakhstan 333.46 334.50 +0.31 +2.11 Ukraine 25.33 25.32 -0.04 -5.44 South Africa 14.51 14.40 -0.81 +6.54 Kenya 101.15 101.10 -0.05 +1.04 Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.10 +3.05 Turkey 2.85 2.85 -0.01 +2.41 China 6.49 6.50 +0.10 -0.03 India 66.74 66.65 -0.14 -0.82 Brazil 3.57 3.56 -0.06 +11.04 Mexico 17.56 17.47 -0.52 -2.25 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 406 1 .02 7 16.41 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)