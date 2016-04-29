By Marc Jones LONDON, April 29 (Advisory: There will be no London-based emerging market report on Monday due to a UK public holiday) Russia's rouble and Turkey's lira lead a gang of top emerging market currencies to six-month highs on Friday as signals this week that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay ultra-low cemented a third month of losses for the dollar. EM stocks were suffering the effects of a heavy week for major markets like Wall Street and Tokyo, but for currencies the mood remained resolutely upbeat as the dollar's slump provided them with fresh boost. The Russian rouble was up at 64.34 per dollar and set for an 11th week of gains, its longest winning streak in at least three decades, as an ongoing recovery in oil prices pushed it higher ahead of a meeting of the country's central bank. Russian rates are expected to stay at 11 percent. Analysts said the rouble may weaken towards the end of the day, however, as investors cut their risk exposure ahead of a long weekend. Russia has May public holidays on Monday and Tuesday. Turkey's lira, another 'high beta' EM currency, was up for a fifth straight day at 2.8045 per dollar. That was its highest since a spike in November, but removing that, the loftiest since August. China's central bank strengthened its daily guidance rate for the yuan too and by the most on the record, reflecting the major shift in dollar this week. "We still don't expect the Federal Reserve to move (U.S. interest rates) any time soon, probably not this year, so its party on for emerging markets," said Aberdeen Asset Management portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. MSCI's 23-country emerging market stocks index was down 0.6 percent on the day. It has struggled this month following a blockbuster 13 percent gain in March. In central, Europe Polish shares have fallen almost 3 percent this week as the direction of the new government and higher interest rates than peers such as Hungary continues to unsettle traders. First time in more than a decade the yields on Polish government bonds are now higher than on Hungarian bonds. "Yes you could argue the monetary policy is much looser, but never the less the higher yield certainly reflects the much higher political risk in Poland now," said Rabobank economist Piotr Matys. Ratings agency Fitch is expected to publish its latest review of Kazakhstan and Mozambique later in the day with the southern African state likely to be of particular interest. It is in fiscal dire straits and has seen aid payments from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and Britain suspended in the past two weeks after it emerged the government had failed to disclose as much as $1.35 billion in loans taken out by state companies. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 839.14 -4.92 -0.58 +5.67 Czech Rep 909.87 +0.86 +0.09 -4.86 Poland 1885.77 -12.21 -0.64 +1.43 Hungary 26974.91 +134.16 +0.50 +12.77 Romania 6525.28 -18.79 -0.29 -6.84 Greece 583.65 -0.90 -0.15 -7.56 Russia 963.17 -1.24 -0.13 +27.23 South Africa 46573.03 -220.31 -0.47 +1.69 Turkey 85219.21 -258.62 -0.30 +18.81 China 2938.45 -7.14 -0.24 -16.97 India 25499.16 -103.94 -0.41 -2.37 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.04 27.03 -0.03 -0.16 Poland 4.41 4.40 -0.18 -3.34 Hungary 311.31 311.20 -0.04 +1.07 Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.07 +0.99 Serbia 122.39 122.37 -0.02 -0.75 Russia 64.29 64.76 +0.72 +13.47 Kazakhstan 327.36 330.30 +0.90 +4.01 Ukraine 25.20 25.15 -0.20 -4.95 South Africa 14.20 14.26 +0.41 +8.85 Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14 Israel 3.75 3.76 +0.27 +3.74 Turkey 2.81 2.81 +0.21 +3.95 China 6.49 6.47 -0.19 +0.10 India 66.48 66.39 -0.13 -0.42 Brazil 3.49 3.49 +0.05 +13.59 Mexico 17.18 17.26 +0.50 -0.03 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 407 -1 .01 7 19.03 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Marc Jones)