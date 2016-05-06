LONDON May 6 Turkey's lira headed on Friday for
its biggest weekly fall versus the dollar in over a year,
sharply underperforming other emerging assets, as chances of
fresh elections raised fears for its credit ratings and economy.
Heightened uncertainty around Turkey, caused by the exit of
its moderate prime minister, comes amidst a weaker emerging
markets backdrop, with MSCI's emerging equity index
falling for the sixth straight session.
The index, down 0.8 percent on the day, is on course to end
the week down over 4 percent, its worst performance since early
January due to fresh fears that central banks are powerless to
lift global economic growth.
Turkey has experienced a turbulent week in which Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu stepped down, bowing to President
Tayyip Erdogan's drive to create an executive presidency and
raising expectations that S&P will cut Turkey's rating at least
one notch deeper into junk later on Friday.
"The lira was always vulnerable to domestic or external
shocks," said Claire Dissaux, managing director for global
economics and strategy at Millenium Global Investments.
"What matters to investors is economic policy. We had a
market-friendly cabinet and a market-friendly new central bank
governor and if that changes this could be another story for the
Turkish lira, not just short-term volatility," she said.
The Turkish lira slipped 0.2 percent and is set to
end the week around 4.3 percent weaker against the dollar.
Istanbul stocks fell 0.9 percent, on course for
their biggest weekly drop since June 2013, with losses of over 8
percent. Local 10-year bond yields remain at
one-month highs.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps (CDS) were at 269
basis points (bps), hovering near a two-month high touched on
Thursday having added around 30 basis points over the week,
according to data from Markit.
Standard & Poor's is thought likely to cut Turkey's rating
at least one notch later on Friday. However, fears
are of future downgrades from Moody's and Fitch, which rate
Turkey investment grade.
JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging debt
indexes, advised cutting Turkish debt exposure citing the
possibility of junk ratings from either of those two, which
would cause significant investment outflows.
Earlier, Chinese mainland shares dropped
over 2.6 percent, their biggest one-day fall in more than two
months.
Hong Kong was also down 1.7 percent, Russian
dollar-denominated stocks slipped 1.3 percent and South
African stocks lost 0.7 percent.
The losses were partly attributed to weak commodity markets,
with copper set for its largest weekly loss since early 2015,
and a plunge in steel and ore prices.
Oil prices have also lost almost 7 percent this
week, and are now back below $45 a barrel.
Commodity exporters' currencies came under most pressure,
with the Russian rouble and Kazakh tenge losing
0.5 percent and the South African rand down 0.3 percent.
Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main policy rate to 15
percent from 17 percent on Thursday, citing easing pressure on
the tenge and lower inflation risks.
The Polish zloty was the weakest performer amongst the
Central and Eastern European currencies, slipping 0.5 percent
against the euro ahead of a rate-setting meeting at which the
central bank is expected to keep rates at 1.5 percent.
Investors are also awaiting the outcome of Moody's Poland
rating review on May 13. The country's rating was cut in January
by S&P which said the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had
weakened the independence of key institutions.
"With the political backdrop failing to improve since the
S&P downgrade, our team still see material risk of a negative
revision by Moody's," analysts at ING said, predictng the zloty
to slip towards 4.50 per euro before the review.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 803.54 -5.92 -0.73 +1.18
Czech Rep 879.72 -7.11 -0.80 -8.01
Poland 1837.28 -0.43 -0.02 -1.18
Hungary 26203.25 -36.89 -0.14 +9.54
Romania 6477.33 +2.99 +0.05 -7.52
Greece 602.61 +1.13 +0.19 -4.55
Russia 904.71 -11.82 -1.29 +19.51
South Africa 45274.32 -349.16 -0.77 -1.14
Turkey 77990.69 -708.15 -0.90 +8.73
China 2913.41 -84.43 -2.82 -17.68
India 25215.06 -47.15 -0.19 -3.46
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.09
Poland 4.42 4.40 -0.47 -3.73
Hungary 312.74 312.32 -0.13 +0.61
Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.02 +0.41
Serbia 122.85 122.82 -0.02 -1.12
Russia 66.10 65.88 -0.34 +10.36
Kazakhstan 334.77 332.16 -0.78 +1.71
Ukraine 25.13 25.13 -0.00 -4.69
South Africa 14.98 14.95 -0.19 +3.21
Kenya 100.20 100.50 +0.30 +2.00
Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.19 +2.86
Turkey 2.92 2.92 -0.06 -0.26
China 6.50 6.50 +0.08 -0.09
India 66.55 66.55 -0.00 -0.53
Brazil 3.53 3.53 +0.00 +12.03
Mexico 17.94 17.89 -0.27 -4.30
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 426 0 .02 7 15.82 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Dominic Evans)