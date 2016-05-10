LONDON May 10 Emerging equities edged up on
Tuesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak after moderate
inflation data from China buoyed hopes of further monetary
easing, while Turkish assets recouped more of last week's
losses.
The benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.17
percent, with gains across Asia and Europe after Chinese
inflation was considered not too high to dissuade authorities
from further easing, but not too low to reignite worries about a
hard landing.
"Monetary and fiscal policy will continue to be quite
accommodative," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD
Securities. "The deceleration in growth may at some point halt,
but there is no real indicator of a pick-up or an economic
recovery any time soon."
He added that the rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve
still wasn't pointing to any immediate rate rise, providing
another supportive factor for risk assets.
Chinese mainland shares edged up 0.1 percent while
Hong Kong stocks finished 0.43 percent higher.
Philippines stocks were the best performers in the region,
rallying 2.6 percent, their biggest gains since end-January,
with tough-talking Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte looking set
to become the country's next president.
The peso also firmed over 1 percent, enjoying its
best day since June 2013.
Turkish assets continued to recoup last week's losses, which
were driven by the departure of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
Turkish stocks rose 0.35 percent and five-year credit
default swaps narrowed 4 basis points from Monday's close to 267
basis points, according to Markit data.
The lira also firmed 0.17 percent after data showed
that falling energy prices had helped Turkey's current account
deficit improve on a rolling 12-month basis, although it widened
month-on-month to $3.677 billion in March.
"The energy bill has gone down dramatically and that is
beyond the control of the Turkish authorities - it has been very
fortunate for them. But that may not be sustainable as oil
prices have started to move higher," said Maggio. He added that
if tourist flows dropped off from April onwards, this would have
a big impact on the current account.
In the rest of emerging Europe, stocks delivered a mixed
performance with Russian dollar-denominated shares down
around 1 percent and Polish equities down 0.44 percent,
but Prague and Budapest shares moved higher.
In currencies, the Russian rouble firmed 0.4 percent
helped by a rise of 1.4 percent in oil prices to above $44 a
barrel, and a flat dollar.
But the South African rand weakened around 1 percent
after data showed unemployment reached 26.7 percent in the first
quarter, its highest level on record.
This could cloud the country's efforts to convince the major
ratings agencies not to downgrade its credit.
The Hungarian forint firmed slightly against the euro
after April consumer price inflation returned to
positive territory, at 0.2 percent year-on-year.
This underpinned expectations that the central bank's easing
cycle may be drawing to a close.
Brazilian five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points
from Monday's close to 350 bps, according to Markit, after
Brazil's two most senior lawmakers clashed in the battle to
impeach President Dilma Rousseff, throwing markets into
disarray.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 801.89 +0.98 +0.12 +0.98
Czech Rep 867.24 +3.04 +0.35 -9.32
Poland 1839.45 -9.00 -0.49 -1.06
Hungary 26755.17 +131.46 +0.49 +11.85
Romania 6479.69 +15.24 +0.24 -7.49
Greece 628.31 +18.24 +2.99 -0.48
Russia 900.36 -11.66 -1.28 +18.93
South Africa 45660.53 +523.85 +1.16 -0.30
Turkey 79274.19 +212.09 +0.27 +10.52
China 2833.18 +1.07 +0.04 -19.95
India 25781.54 +92.68 +0.36 -1.29
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.03
Poland 4.43 4.43 +0.05 -3.85
Hungary 315.27 315.46 +0.06 -0.20
Romania 4.49 4.49 -0.03 +0.72
Serbia 122.70 122.72 +0.02 -1.00
Russia 66.30 66.58 +0.42 +10.03
Kazakhstan 333.85 333.85 +0.00 +1.99
Ukraine 25.20 25.17 -0.12 -4.95
South Africa 15.35 15.17 -1.16 +0.73
Kenya 100.65 100.45 -0.20 +1.54
Israel 3.78 3.78 +0.02 +2.85
Turkey 2.94 2.94 +0.10 -0.79
China 6.51 6.51 -0.00 -0.34
India 66.64 66.74 +0.15 -0.66
Brazil 3.51 3.52 +0.05 +12.68
Mexico 18.12 18.20 +0.40 -5.27
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 422 -2 .02 7 16.93 1
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)