LONDON May 10 Emerging equities edged up on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak after moderate inflation data from China buoyed hopes of further monetary easing, while Turkish assets recouped more of last week's losses.

The benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.17 percent, with gains across Asia and Europe after Chinese inflation was considered not too high to dissuade authorities from further easing, but not too low to reignite worries about a hard landing.

"Monetary and fiscal policy will continue to be quite accommodative," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities. "The deceleration in growth may at some point halt, but there is no real indicator of a pick-up or an economic recovery any time soon."

He added that the rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve still wasn't pointing to any immediate rate rise, providing another supportive factor for risk assets.

Chinese mainland shares edged up 0.1 percent while Hong Kong stocks finished 0.43 percent higher.

Philippines stocks were the best performers in the region, rallying 2.6 percent, their biggest gains since end-January, with tough-talking Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte looking set to become the country's next president.

The peso also firmed over 1 percent, enjoying its best day since June 2013.

Turkish assets continued to recoup last week's losses, which were driven by the departure of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. Turkish stocks rose 0.35 percent and five-year credit default swaps narrowed 4 basis points from Monday's close to 267 basis points, according to Markit data.

The lira also firmed 0.17 percent after data showed that falling energy prices had helped Turkey's current account deficit improve on a rolling 12-month basis, although it widened month-on-month to $3.677 billion in March.

"The energy bill has gone down dramatically and that is beyond the control of the Turkish authorities - it has been very fortunate for them. But that may not be sustainable as oil prices have started to move higher," said Maggio. He added that if tourist flows dropped off from April onwards, this would have a big impact on the current account.

In the rest of emerging Europe, stocks delivered a mixed performance with Russian dollar-denominated shares down around 1 percent and Polish equities down 0.44 percent, but Prague and Budapest shares moved higher.

In currencies, the Russian rouble firmed 0.4 percent helped by a rise of 1.4 percent in oil prices to above $44 a barrel, and a flat dollar.

But the South African rand weakened around 1 percent after data showed unemployment reached 26.7 percent in the first quarter, its highest level on record.

This could cloud the country's efforts to convince the major ratings agencies not to downgrade its credit.

The Hungarian forint firmed slightly against the euro after April consumer price inflation returned to positive territory, at 0.2 percent year-on-year. This underpinned expectations that the central bank's easing cycle may be drawing to a close.

Brazilian five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points from Monday's close to 350 bps, according to Markit, after Brazil's two most senior lawmakers clashed in the battle to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, throwing markets into disarray.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 801.89 +0.98 +0.12 +0.98

Czech Rep 867.24 +3.04 +0.35 -9.32

Poland 1839.45 -9.00 -0.49 -1.06

Hungary 26755.17 +131.46 +0.49 +11.85

Romania 6479.69 +15.24 +0.24 -7.49

Greece 628.31 +18.24 +2.99 -0.48

Russia 900.36 -11.66 -1.28 +18.93

South Africa 45660.53 +523.85 +1.16 -0.30

Turkey 79274.19 +212.09 +0.27 +10.52

China 2833.18 +1.07 +0.04 -19.95

India 25781.54 +92.68 +0.36 -1.29

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.03

Poland 4.43 4.43 +0.05 -3.85

Hungary 315.27 315.46 +0.06 -0.20

Romania 4.49 4.49 -0.03 +0.72

Serbia 122.70 122.72 +0.02 -1.00

Russia 66.30 66.58 +0.42 +10.03

Kazakhstan 333.85 333.85 +0.00 +1.99

Ukraine 25.20 25.17 -0.12 -4.95

South Africa 15.35 15.17 -1.16 +0.73

Kenya 100.65 100.45 -0.20 +1.54

Israel 3.78 3.78 +0.02 +2.85

Turkey 2.94 2.94 +0.10 -0.79

China 6.51 6.51 -0.00 -0.34

India 66.64 66.74 +0.15 -0.66

Brazil 3.51 3.52 +0.05 +12.68

Mexico 18.12 18.20 +0.40 -5.27

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 422 -2 .02 7 16.93 1

