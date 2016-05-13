LONDON, May 13 Emerging market assets, squeezed
by a stronger dollar and global growth worries, were poised to
end a choppy week by racking up losses on Friday, with emerging
Europe more mixed after economic data.
MSCI's emerging market equities benchmark tumbled
almost 1 percent on the day, dragged down by sharp losses in
Asia, and was on track for a 0.7 percent weekly fall in its
fourth week in the red.
Currencies slipped broadly against the dollar index, which
has gained 0.5 percent on the week, with South Africa's rand and
Turkey's lira both weakening by more than 1 percent over the
same period. Russia's rouble slipped 0.6 percent, almost
matching the 1 percent fall in oil prices.
"With the recent rally in equities and FX there was a sort
of a feeling that a lot of people were not convinced of the
move. Quite a few did not jump in and people are pretty cautious
overall," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities.
Brazil's real ended the week half a percentage point
higher against the dollar after a volatile few days with
President Dilma Rousseff impeached while her interim successor
Michel Temer urged the country to rally behind his government.
"The real issue is now what Temer can actually achieve in
terms of addressing the problems in Brazil - the political rally
in the real is coming to an end and the focus now moves to
economic reality," said Fage.
MSCI's eastern European benchmark traded
flat on the day and showed a 0.6 percent gain on the week after
several countries published first quarter economic growth data.
The zloty edged up 0.2 percent against the euro
after Polish growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year.
Stocks in Warsaw slipped 0.2 percent
Hungary's forint traded flat and stocks
dropped 0.5 percent after first quarter GDP growth slowed to an
annual 0.9 percent, well below forecasts.
In Romania, economic growth beat market expectations,
expanding by 4.3 percent. The Bucharest bourse gained 0.1
percent.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 799.37 -7.31 -0.91 +0.66
Czech Rep 872.65 +1.22 +0.14 -8.75
Poland 1813.05 -3.04 -0.17 -2.48
Hungary 26701.52 -149.01 -0.55 +11.63
Romania 6457.69 +8.20 +0.13 -7.80
Greece 628.26 -4.49 -0.71 -0.49
Russia 913.34 -2.61 -0.28 +20.65
South Africa 44917.91 -272.39 -0.60 -1.92
Turkey 78279.65 -24.56 -0.03 +9.14
China 2827.37 -8.49 -0.30 -20.11
India 25484.80 -305.42 -1.18 -2.42
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.09
Poland 4.41 4.41 +0.10 -3.34
Hungary 315.31 315.08 -0.07 -0.21
Romania 4.49 4.50 +0.03 +0.55
Serbia 122.51 122.62 +0.09 -0.85
Russia 65.07 64.71 -0.55 +12.11
Kazakhstan 328.67 329.20 +0.16 +3.60
Ukraine 25.47 25.20 -1.06 -5.96
South Africa 15.12 15.04 -0.59 +2.23
Kenya 100.50 100.50 +0.00 +1.69
Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.15 +3.10
Turkey 2.96 2.96 +0.01 -1.44
China 6.52 6.51 -0.07 -0.41
India 66.77 66.75 -0.04 -0.86
Brazil 3.47 3.48 +0.52 +14.22
Mexico 18.03 17.96 -0.34 -4.74
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 417 3 .02 7 21.38 1
