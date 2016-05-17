LONDON May 17 Nigeria's naira traded just off
record lows versus the dollar in the non-deliverable forwards
market on Tuesday, with markets betting that a devaluation to
tackle a spiralling economic crisis was only a matter of time.
The weakness contrasts with an uptick in general emerging
markets sentiment and a rise in oil prices to almost $50 a
barrel, which drove MSCI's emerging equity index higher for the
second day in a row, with 0.7 percent gains.
Most emerging currencies were firmer, with the rouble
benefiting from higher oil prices to rise almost 1 percent
while the South African rand and Turkish lira also inched
off two-month lows to the dollar .
Nigerian markets however are under increasing pressure as an
acute shortage of hard currency caused by a frozen exchange rate
has crippled fuel imports. Importers scrabbling for dollars have
pushed the naira to 324 per dollar on the black market versus
the spot market rate of around 198.
In addition the country's oil output has fallen almost 40
percent due to militant attacks in the Niger delta.
In the NDF market, used to hedge against future exchange
rate moves, the naira has weakened steadily with one-month
contracts falling on Monday to record lows beyond 245 per dollar
and standing around 235 on Tuesday.
It was trading around 202 a week ago.
Three-month naira NDFs meanwhile hit record lows of almost
265 per dollar.
Renaissance Capital's global chief economist Charles
Robertson said authorities would be reluctant to float the naira
and may instead introduce Venezuela-style dual-exchange rates,
with an officially endorsed parallel rate around 285 per dollar.
"We still think the authorities are likely to accept the
economic requirements for a weaker currency," Robertson said.
"(But) the option looking least likely is that they do the
CIS model of the last 18 months - Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
- where they float the currency, because President Buhari has
been strongly identified with holding the currency where it is
at 200 to the dollar."
There are also expectations of interest rate hikes to tackle
inflation that hit six-year highs of 13.7 percent last month.
The central bank raised rates by 100 basis points in March.
"We believe more hikes will be required and do not expect
inflation to stabilise as long as the (central bank's)
unconventional monetary and exchange rate policies remain in
place and the resulting capital controls are not lifted,"
Goldman Sachs told clients.
In emerging Europe, the picture is brightening in Russia,
with data on Monday showing the economy's contraction was
easing, helped by oil's rebound since February.
Russian 10-year yields rose slightly however after touching
new 22-month lows on Monday as deputy central bank
governor Dmitry Tulin said it was important not to rush with
rate cuts. Markets have been betting on a cut in June after the
central bank has held rates for almost a year.
But Tulin's comments are unlikely to deter foreign investors
who have been piling into Russian debt.
"We like the look of the local currency bonds in the medium
term - you're getting 9 percent yield on a currency that's fair
value," Robertson said.
The Polish zloty touched a new three-week high versus the
euro, while Warsaw stocks rose to one-week highs,
extending Monday's rally on relief that Moody's had not cut the
country's credit rating.
The Serbian dinar was flat versus the euro ahead
of a central bank meeting that could either cut interest rates
due to easing inflation, or leave them on hold until the
formation of a new government in June.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 802.72 +5.29 +0.66 +1.08
Czech Rep 884.87 +2.21 +0.25 -7.47
Poland 1868.35 +14.57 +0.79 +0.49
Hungary 26573.40 +17.05 +0.06 +11.09
Romania 6444.66 -0.47 -0.01 -7.99
Greece 627.66 +7.16 +1.15 -0.58
Russia 922.60 -6.52 -0.70 +21.87
South Africa 46740.39 +482.05 +1.04 +2.06
Turkey 77545.08 +545.38 +0.71 +8.11
China 2843.73 -7.13 -0.25 -19.65
India 25888.08 +234.85 +0.92 -0.88
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.05
Poland 4.36 4.37 +0.09 -2.41
Hungary 314.59 314.81 +0.07 +0.02
Romania 4.49 4.48 -0.11 +0.75
Serbia 122.57 122.62 +0.04 -0.90
Russia 64.60 64.89 +0.45 +12.92
Kazakhstan 328.20 328.16 -0.01 +3.75
Ukraine 25.29 25.35 +0.24 -5.29
South Africa 15.57 15.65 +0.48 -0.71
Kenya 100.75 100.60 -0.15 +1.44
Israel 3.81 3.82 +0.14 +1.91
Turkey 2.96 2.98 +0.42 -1.57
China 6.52 6.52 -0.05 -0.46
India 66.72 66.83 +0.17 -0.78
Brazil 3.50 3.50 +0.03 +13.20
Mexico 18.27 18.30 +0.13 -6.03
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 411 -2 .00 7 21.99 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)