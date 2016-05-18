By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, May 18 Heightened prospects of a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise weighed on emerging markets on
Wednesday, while political turmoil surrounding South African
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan knocked the rand to a two-month
low.
MSCI's emerging market index snapped a two-day
winning streak to fall 0.9 percent, tracking developed peers
after U.S. data showed accelerating inflation and comments by
Federal Reserve officials rekindled expectations of a near-term
rate rise.
As the dollar hit a three-week high, emerging currencies
fell with South Africa's rand suffering the biggest
losses, tumbling 2 percent.
South African assets, already under pressure from weak
economic prospects, have had a rollercoaster week following
weekend reports that Gordhan's arrest was imminent.
The rand fell, then strengthened after he hit back on
Tuesday, only to lose ground again.
"The fact Gordhan is under so much pressure does speak to
the power of the anti-reform faction within South Africa," said
UBS strategist Manik Narain, adding timing was delicate with the
country also facing a review of its sovereign rating.
"Investors got back into South Africa (in recent months) but
are being exposed to the political dynamic resurfacing again...
It's not a good time for someone senior within the party to be
facing these pressures."
Gordhan is being investigated by police over the creation of
a covert surveillance unit in the revenue services during his
time as head of the agency.
The minister, who said on Tuesday the reports of his
imminent arrest amounted to an attack on the Treasury, is due to
attend a parliamentary debate in his first public appearance
this week.
South African data meanwhile showed inflation had slowed
year-on-year ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday.
Other currencies were also under pressure.
Russia's rouble tracked oil prices lower and
slipped 0.7 percent.
Turkey's lira matched the rouble's move to hover just
below the weakest level in 11-weeks hit on Monday, as an adviser
to President Tayyip Erdogan said inflation was not a threat any
more and the central bank had to make a series of interest rate
cuts.
Poland's zloty led central European currencies lower against
the euro, slipping by 0.5 percent to its weakest since Friday,
while Hungary's forint and Romania's leu almost matched those
losses.
Ratings agency Fitch warned of heightened fiscal risk for
Poland and trimmed its forecast for economic
expansion.
