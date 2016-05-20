By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 20 Emerging market assets edged higher on Friday but currencies were softer over the week and stocks on track for a fifth week in the red, weighed down by expectations of an impending U.S. interest rate rise. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have signalled in recent days they are contemplating an interest rate hike in June. This has lifted the dollar for a third week and hit riskier emerging market assets. Despite struggling higher on the day, MSCI's emerging market share index was poised to fall more than 1 percent over the week, trading below its level at the start of the year. Among emerging market currencies, Russia's rouble, Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were all weaker over the week. "The repricing of Fed is likely not over yet," Citi analysts said in a research note. "And (emerging market currencies) won't be able to decouple from rising U.S. rates." On the day, Turkey's lira strengthened by 0.3 percent following Transport Minister Binali Yildirim's emergence as the sole candidate to be leader of the ruling AK Party on Thursday, putting him on track to become the next prime minister. "This is a smooth transition," Murat Toprak, EM strategist at HSBC. "From what is being reported he seems to be a consensus man between AK Party leaders and the president, and from that point at least we may expect some political stability and less noise at the presidential level." Yildirim's appointment, expected to be confirmed at a special party congress on Sunday, is cementing President Tayyip Erdogan's hold on government as he seeks to extend his powers. Indonesia's rupiah suffered some of the steepest losses, falling to its weakest in more than three months as the finance ministry revised down its growth assumptions for the 2017 budget and said it planned to issue euro-denominated bonds in June. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies hovered unchanged while stock markets edged higher. Hungary's bourse chalked up the biggest gains of the day before a review of the country's credit rating by Fitch due later in the day. Data from JPMorgan showed emerging market bond fund inflows slowed to $160 million while emerging market equity funds suffered outflows of $1.7 billion in the last week. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 784.89 +3.05 +0.39 -1.16 Czech Rep 876.68 +3.51 +0.40 -8.33 Poland 1806.52 +6.62 +0.37 -2.83 Hungary 26112.42 +369.57 +1.44 +9.16 Romania 6392.71 +10.55 +0.17 -8.73 Greece 631.65 +9.37 +1.51 +0.05 Russia 892.34 +6.92 +0.78 +17.87 South Africa 46779.74 +466.94 +1.01 +2.15 Turkey 76803.37 -440.51 -0.57 +7.08 China 2825.94 +19.03 +0.68 -20.15 India 25326.85 -72.87 -0.29 -3.03 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.03 27.02 -0.03 -0.10 Poland 4.41 4.41 -0.09 -3.54 Hungary 316.29 315.98 -0.10 -0.52 Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.08 +0.34 Serbia 122.48 122.59 +0.09 -0.82 Russia 66.57 66.72 +0.23 +9.58 Kazakhstan 336.06 335.20 -0.26 +1.32 Ukraine 25.18 25.20 +0.08 -4.88 South Africa 15.76 15.79 +0.14 -1.92 Kenya 100.70 100.70 +0.00 +1.49 Israel 3.87 3.86 -0.14 +0.49 Turkey 2.98 2.98 +0.15 -2.10 China 6.55 6.54 -0.02 -0.82 India 67.47 67.43 -0.07 -1.89 Brazil 3.56 3.56 +0.07 +11.20 Mexico 18.44 18.42 -0.15 -6.90 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 421 -1 .05 7 14.70 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrew Roche)