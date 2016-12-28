LONDON Dec 28 Global equity gains and stronger
commodity prices lifted emerging stocks 0.7 percent on
Wednesday, though worries about China weighed, with offshore
yuan overnight rates hitting three-month highs.
Data showing steadily rising U.S. house prices and consumer
confidence at its highest in more than 15 years underscored the
strength of the economic recovery, boosting equity markets and
allowing MSCI's emerging stocks to rise to six-day
highs.
However, emerging markets face headwinds from a stronger
dollar and U.S. yields at one-week highs. Asian currencies
touched multi-month lows, also feeling the heat from the yuan
which has lost 6.6 percent against the dollar this year
and is trading near 8-1/2 year highs.
Traders expect depreciation pressures on the Chinese
currency to extend into January when individuals get a fresh
$50,000 foreign-exchange conversion quota.
Authorities' efforts to check outflows via tighter liquidity
saw Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate jump
to its highest level in more than three months.
"All eyes are on yuan weakness, although all currencies are
wilting against the vicious dollar rally at the moment," TD
Securities said in a note.
Jitters about emerging markets fuelled outflows of $3.35
billion from dedicated EM equity funds, excluding China A-share
funds, in the week ended December 21, the second largest outflow
week in 2016.
But global equity gains and signs of perkier growth have
lifted commodities, with copper, widely used in power and
construction, up around 20 percent this year on the Shanghai
exchange and on track for its largest annual rise since 2010.
Iron ore on the Dalian exchange is up 170 percent.
That is likely to benefit commodity producing emerging
markets such as Russia, Brazil and South Africa in 2017.
"Our portfolios retain a strong commodities/oil bias
throughout, to benefit from the current price stabilisation,
improved outlook and the prospect of a Trump-induced
infrastructure boost next year," JPMorgan Asset Management's
head of emerging debt, Pierre-Yves Bareau, told clients.
In eastern Europe the Romanian leu slipped 0.22
percent to approach six-month lows against the euro after
President Klaus Iohannis rejected the Social Democrat Party's
nominee for prime minister.
Two weeks after an election, Romania remains without a
government and is facing the risk of a serious political
crisis.
The Ukrainian hyvnia fell sharply for a second day,
staying close to 3-1/2-month lows to the dollar. The central
bank attributed the volatility to end-month debt repayments and
said it would sell $100 million to support the currency.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 850.00 +5.34 +0.63 +7.03
Czech Rep 920.90 +0.55 +0.06 -3.70
Poland 1942.30 +5.58 +0.29 +4.47
Hungary 31912.40 +43.89 +0.14 +33.41
Romania 7014.56 -6.04 -0.09 +0.15
Greece 635.79 -0.40 -0.06 +0.70
Russia 1143.24 +7.45 +0.66 +51.01
South Africa 43765.82 +905.32 +2.11 -4.44
Turkey 77417.20 +717.78 +0.94 +7.93
China 3102.54 -12.12 -0.39 -12.34
India 26201.99 -11.45 -0.04 +0.32
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.08
Poland 4.40 4.40 -0.20 -3.32
Hungary 309.00 308.10 -0.29 +1.83
Romania 4.54 4.53 -0.19 -0.39
Serbia 123.02 123.20 +0.15 -1.26
Russia 60.60 60.58 -0.03 +20.39
Kazakhstan 332.30 333.96 +0.50 +2.47
Ukraine 26.85 26.60 -0.93 -10.79
South Africa 13.90 13.92 +0.15 +11.24
Kenya 102.28 102.30 +0.02 -0.08
Israel 3.85 3.84 -0.36 +0.97
Turkey 3.54 3.52 -0.53 -17.59
China 6.96 6.95 -0.12 -6.69
India 68.18 67.97 -0.32 -2.91
Brazil 3.27 3.27 +0.00 +21.09
Mexico 20.77 20.74 -0.15 -17.35
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 1 .00 7 36.70 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:07 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.