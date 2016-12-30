LONDON Dec 30 Emerging stocks hit two-week
highs on Friday and were set to end 2016 in the black for the
first time since 2012, while the top-performing rouble tumbled 2
percent on fears of fresh political strains between Russia and
the United States.
There were also jitters about China, where the yuan has
fallen almost 7 percent, its biggest annual loss since 1994, the
year it started trading. Fears are growing of spiralling
capital outflows that could deplete sovereign coffers and cause
a crisis in the highly indebted economy.
Broadly though, after three years of weakness caused by
slowing economic growth and a stronger dollar, emerging markets
found buyers in 2016, even if some of them vanished after Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.
For an article detailing returns on main emerging assets in
2016 click:
MSCI's emerging equity index has risen 8.5 percent this year
, led by Russia and Brazil, whose currencies too have
appreciated the most, up around 20 percent versus the dollar
.
The rouble fell 2 percent on Friday, however, as traders
booked profits from the currency's run to 14-month highs after
the United States imposed sanctions on Russian intelligence
agencies over their alleged involvement in hacking U.S.
political groups during the 2016 election
Russia has threatened tit-for-tat measures.
South Africa's rand fell almost 1 percent against the
dollar, reversing part of the advances seen in the past five
sessions that were driven by fresh commodity price gains.
South Africa along with Turkey is one of the weak spots in
emerging markets, with slow progress on reforms and sluggish
growth. Latest data showed private sector credit demand had
dropped sharply, with Thomson Reuters data showing this was the
lowest in more than five years.
The Turkish lira slipped slightly after data showing a
slightly narrower trade deficit for November and is on course to
end the year with losses of around 17 percent, a fourth year of
losses against the dollar.
Less developed or "frontier" equity markets have lost around
2 percent on the year, lagging their bigger counterparts. But
the headline number masks strong performance in some countries,
with Pakistan topping the list with a rise of over 30
percent: tmsnrt.rs/2dYsJmH
The worst performer was Nigeria, which has fallen 40 percent
this year following a long-delayed devaluation and the economy's
slide into recession.
Sovereign dollar bonds have returned around 9 percent, with
average yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries having contracted
around 75 basis points over the year .
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 861.71 +3.27 +0.38 +8.51
Czech Rep 918.97 -0.61 -0.07 -3.91
Poland 1949.41 +3.09 +0.16 +4.85
Hungary 31953.38 +105.51 +0.33 +33.58
Romania 7073.43 +1.15 +0.02 +0.99
Greece 641.59 +4.92 +0.77 +1.62
Russia 1134.73 -9.53 -0.83 +49.89
South Africa 43901.99 -75.35 -0.17 -4.14
Turkey 77871.09 +35.24 +0.05 +8.57
China 3103.40 +7.31 +0.24 -12.31
India 26626.46 +260.31 +0.99 +1.95
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.05 -0.07
Poland 4.42 4.41 -0.42 -3.75
Hungary 310.34 310.17 -0.05 +1.39
Romania 4.54 4.53 -0.14 -0.43
Serbia 123.32 123.47 +0.12 -1.50
Russia 61.51 60.33 -1.92 +18.59
Kazakhstan 333.65 333.16 -0.15 +2.05
Ukraine 27.00 27.00 +0.00 -11.29
South Africa 13.72 13.61 -0.80 +12.69
Kenya 102.50 102.40 -0.10 -0.29
Israel 3.84 3.84 +0.02 +1.21
Turkey 3.53 3.52 -0.12 -17.28
China 6.94 6.95 +0.18 -6.47
India 67.91 67.93 +0.02 -2.52
Brazil 3.25 3.25 +0.00 +21.70
Mexico 20.72 20.72 -0.04 -17.15
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 362 -2 .02 7 38.64 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:33 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.