LONDON Jan 11 The Turkish lira skidded 2
percent to record lows on Wednesday, unnerved by authorities'
failure to announce decisive stabilising steps as the currency
decoupled from broader emerging markets, which mostly traded
firmer.
The lira has already lost 8.5 percent against the
dollar this year - the world's worst-performing big currency -
shrugging off the central bank's Tuesday move to add dollar
liquidity to financial markets and a smaller-than-expected
current account deficit. tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
The moves are filtering through to bond markets, with local
10-year yields opening some 30 basis points (bps) higher and
dollar bonds falling 0.7-1.0 cent lower across the curve.
Options markets indicate more pain for the currency, with
one-month risk reversals, which measure the relative demand for
options on a currency rising or falling against the dollar,
showing a bias for further weakness.
"It's January, but the lira has gone through most people's
year-end forecasts. I think it can keep weakening if the central
bank doesn't do something as flow pressures will work against
it," said UniCredit strategist Kiran Kowshik.
Kowshik noted Turkey's weaknesses: regular militant attacks
that deter tourism and investment, negative real interest rates
and an annual external funding requirement of around 30 percent
of GDP - far higher than most big emerging markets.
"At the end of the day they need to get real rates
significantly higher ... They need to do in one shot and they
need to do it quickly," said Kowshik who reckons a 300 bps hike
may be needed.
But Turkey was an outlier among emerging markets. MSCI's
main emerging equity index tracked world stocks higher, reaching
two-month highs.
Turkish stocks, however, fell 0.5 percent
Many reckon U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's 1600 GMT
press conference will offer detail on his infrastructure
spending plans, a potential positive for global commodity
prices. The rand and rouble traded marginally firmer against the
dollar .
There was calm on the China front as Beijing loosened its
grip on offshore yuan money markets, causing overnight borrowing
costs to fall sharply.
However, the Mexican peso was trading near record lows
despite $2 billion in central bank interventions last week as
many investors braced for more belligerent comments from Trump
on trade and immigration.
"The factors driving the peso now are, first, expectations
on Trump's presidency and in particular his press conference
today and, second, concern about government finances and rating
downgrades," analysts at SEB told clients.
They raised the possibility that the government could be
forced to reverse recent gasoline price increases, hitting
finances.
"Market fears that the administration ... will fail to
consolidate public finances will also weigh on the peso over the
coming weeks and months. Expect dollar/peso to touch new highs
22.00," SEB said.
In contrast to Mexico, Brazil's real traded just off
two-month highs ahead of an expected 50 bps interest rate cut
later in the day.
The zloty was flat, with Polish interest rates seen holding
steady.
The Czech crown, meanwhile, continued to firm in forward
markets after inflation reached four-year highs, raising
investor conviction that the currency's cap against the euro
will be scrapped by mid-year. The Czech crown could climb 3.5
percent against the euro by the end of 2017, a Reuters poll
predicted.
The six-month crown forward contract implied an
exchange rate of 26.684, the strongest since currency
interventions started in November 2013. The spot rate is 27 per
euro.
On bond markets, Israel opened books on a dual tranche 10-
and 20-year euro issue
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 888.64 +2.94 +0.33 +3.06
Czech Rep 926.58 +0.50 +0.05 +0.54
Poland 2025.86 +2.22 +0.11 +4.00
Hungary 33067.43 +35.90 +0.11 +3.33
Romania 7236.97 -7.14 -0.10 +2.14
Greece 661.62 +1.06 +0.16 +2.79
Russia 1173.12 -1.89 -0.16 +1.80
South Africa 45234.08 +214.28 +0.48 +3.03
Turkey 76985.11 -408.58 -0.53 -1.48
China 3137.42 -24.25 -0.77 +1.09
India 27144.25 +244.69 +0.91 +1.94
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.02
Poland 4.37 4.37 +0.07 +0.88
Hungary 309.20 308.81 -0.13 -0.12
Romania 4.49 4.49 +0.07 +0.97
Serbia 123.63 123.60 -0.02 -0.23
Russia 60.09 60.07 -0.03 +1.95
Kazakhstan 333.95 332.96 -0.30 -0.09
Ukraine 27.17 27.10 -0.26 -0.63
South Africa 13.69 13.73 +0.26 +0.30
Kenya 103.70 103.70 +0.00 -1.28
Israel 3.86 3.84 -0.36 -0.13
Turkey 3.84 3.79 -1.51 -8.27
China 6.93 6.92 -0.17 +0.19
India 68.37 68.32 -0.08 -0.62
Brazil 3.20 3.20 +0.02 +1.82
Mexico 21.75 21.80 +0.22 -4.76
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 1 .09 7 46.27 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:41 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Editing by Larry King)