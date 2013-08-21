LONDON Aug 21 The rout in emerging markets
gathered pace on Wednesday, extending to the Turkish lira which,
with India's rupee, hit new record lows in a sell off prompted
by the expected tailing off of extraordinary U.S. money
printing.
The U.S. Federal Reserve publishes the minutes of its most
recent meeting later in the day. Investors are hoping for some
clarity about the timing of plans to pare, or taper, its $85
billion-a month money quantitative easing programme.
Turkey's lira fell to a record low just a day after the
central bank raised interest rates a half point to bolster the
currency. The move was deemed by markets to be an inadequate
policy response given the scale of the challenges facing
emerging markets.
The Fed's largesse has been a major factor in the recent
success of emerging market assets. Since the start of August,
however, currencies from countries such as India, Indonesia and
Brazil have fallen more than 5 percent against the dollar.
Emerging equities slumped for the fifth straight session
on Wednesday, losing more than two percent this month.
"The market is broadly trading with tapering fears in mind,"
said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA currency and debt strategy at
Citi.
Fears of the steady reduction in the amount of cash pumped
into world markets from the United States are taking a toll on
emerging markets in general, but especially those such as India
and South Africa that rely heavily on foreign capital to plug
funding deficits.
Investors have also been dismayed by the piecemeal tactics
employed to stem the currency selloff by some emerging
policymakers who have balked at significantly raising interest
rates for fear of hurting economic growth.
The Turkish central bank on Tuesday raised its lending rates
- the price at which it funds the market - by half a point to
7.75 percent but said this higher rate would apply only on
special days. The lira fell 1 percent against the dollar.
Costa described the decision as "timid".
"Let's be honest - yesterday's move didn't change much," he
said. "If the primary objective is to make long dollar-lira
positions costly, then I don't think the bank is being very
effective... We are going to see more negative trading dynamics
in the lira."
NO RELIEF
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased slightly off two-year
highs but pressure on emerging markets elsewhere was unabated as
the Fed minutes could jolt the yields higher again.
India's battered government bonds were seeing their best day
in 15 years after central bank announced some debt buybacks and
eased some regulations pushing 10-year yields down almost 60
basis points
But this provided little relief to the rupee which plumbed
fresh record lows beyond 64 per dollar falling 2 percent.
Deutsche Bank said the rupee could soon hit 70 per dollar.
"As numerous episodes of past currency crises have amply
demonstrated ... currencies can overshoot substantially and
remain so for a long time," it said. "India, we fear, is
entering such a zone".
The Indonesian rupiah hit new four-year troughs, with
the psychologically significant 11,000 per dollar mark in sight.
The South African rand fell more than one percent to new
six-week lows against the dollar while bond yields rose
after data showed annualised inflation at 6.3 percent, breaching
the central bank's target band.
Losses on all these currencies will probably intensify the
exodus from emerging stocks and bonds.
Data in Indonesia showed foreigners had dumped $430.5
million worth of stocks from Friday to Tuesday, during which
time, Jakarta shares lost nearly 11 percent. Indian stocks and
bonds have seen $11.5 billion in outflows since end-May.
Analysts reckon there is more pain ahead especially if the
Fed does as expected.
"The (recent) jump in U.S. Treasury yields highlights the
pressure under which emerging bonds and currencies will remain
until we get a clearer picture on the Fed policy outlook," said
Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets strategy at ING
Bank.
"We continue to recommend new money to remain sidelined."