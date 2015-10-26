LONDON Oct 26 Emerging market assets held steady at the start of a week full of policy meetings at major central banks, while Poland's election result weighed on its currency and debt and a shock presidential vote in Argentina looked set to boost assets there.

Exit polls from Poland's parliamentary election on Sunday showed the opposition eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory with enough votes to govern alone, potentially putting emerging Europe's largest economy on collision course with its EU allies.

Local bonds slipped and the zloty weakened 0.3 percent against the euro, extending its trend over the past two weeks while local bonds fell, though stocks gained 0.5 percent after two weeks of losses.

"Overall, the Polish economic situation is relatively healthy," said William Jackson at Capital Economics, adding investors could expect to see a loser fiscal policy.

"The budget position is relatively good, so the zloty should hold up relatively well and bond yields should stay low, as long as Law and Justice doesn't resort to extreme populism."

In Argentina's presidential poll on Sunday, conservative opposition candidate and pro-business mayor of Buenos Aires Mauricio Macri stunned the ruling party with a strong showing, closing in on Daniel Scioli, backed by outgoing leftist President Cristina Fernandez.

The result, which is forcing a run-off on Nov. 22, lifted an Argentina equity exchange traded fund (ETF) listed in Berlin 0.9 percent to its highest in more than two months while the peso nudged higher against the dollar.

Elsewhere, investors were wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, where policy makers are expected to keep rates unchanged. The Bank of Japan meets on Friday, with recent downbeat economic data raising expectations of further easing from Tokyo.

Last week's hints from the European Central Bank that it could decide on more stimulus for the economy as soon as December briefly rekindled investors' hunger for riskier assets, helping emerging stocks to a fourth straight week of gains.

But on Monday, MSCI's emerging stock index traded flat as slipping shares eastern Europe and some of Asia offsetting gains in China mainland indexes, which closed 0.5 percent higher, catching a tailwind from China's central bank cutting rates on Friday.

In Turkey, stocks fell 0.3 percent while the lira gained 0.4 percent. Voters head to the polls for the second time in five months there on Sunday. The ruling AKP party is expected to once again fail to secure enough votes to govern alone, meaning President Tayyip Erdogan may be forced to share power.

In Russia, stocks struggled 0.2 percent higher, helped by oil prices nudging higher although with crude firmly stuck below $50 a barrel the support was limited, and the rouble slipped 0.2 percent.

Currencies elsewhere were also under pressure, with the Kazakh' tenge weakening 0.5 percent on the day against the greenback - its weakest since mid-September.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)