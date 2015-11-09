LONDON Nov 9 India was the weak link in
emerging markets on Monday after a regional election defeat for
the pro-business ruling party while mounting expectations of a
U.S. rate rise pushed emerging shares to one-month lows.
The dollar stands near seven-month highs and 10-year U.S.
bond yields have surged as strong jobs growth last month and a
drop in the unemployment rate to April 2008 lows have increased
the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in
December for the first time in almost a decade.
MSCI's emerging equity index fell almost 1 percent
while Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares closed down 0.6
percent, shrugging off buoyant mainland markets that were
celebrating the resumption of new share listings
.
Indian shares, bonds and currencies - investor favourites
this year - slumped to six-week lows after Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's defeat in Bihar state elections raised concerns
over the fate of key policy reforms.
The rupee lost 0.4 percent, with the central bank spotted
intervening to stem the currency's losses, while equities
fell as much as 2.3 percent before closing just
over 1 percent lower. Bond yields rose to six-week highs.
Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, said
that while a Fed move was a headwind, emerging markets had
broadly priced this in and would also focus on other issues.
"I don't see any reason to think that EMs will be terribly
hurt by this - the market is ... reacting to a stronger dollar.
But it isn't a continuous negative development, you adjust to it
and move on," Solot said.
The markets' optimism on India was being tested, Solot said,
adding: "The question is whether India will slip back into the
old paradigm of inaction - that's the problem."
Analysts at Citi told clients: "It is a political pothole -
a bump that you usually ride out of with some temporary
discomfort (though you do start looking at the road more
closely)."
Politics also hurt Croatian assets, with the kuna down 0.2
percent after weekend elections that yielded a hung parliament.
Five-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points (bps) to 308
bps, the highest since December.
Egyptian CDS meanwhile hit 18-month highs as fears grew for
the tourism-reliant economy after investigators said the recent
air disaster that killed 224 Russian tourists was likely caused
by a bomb.
Egypt's 2020 dollar bond fell half a cent in price to the
lowest since August 2014, while the 2025 issue is at a record
low of 91 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed
.
Shares in South Africa's MTN tumbled more than 1 percent
and bond prices fell over half a cent
after the resignation of its CEO following the imposition of a
$5.2 billion fine by Nigeria.
The rand lost 0.8 percent against the dollar.
Most other emerging currencies also retreated, with the
Turkish lira and Russian rouble losing 0.4 percent
.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)