LONDON Nov 27 Emerging market assets ended the week on a sour note, with major stocks and currencies chalking up daily and weekly losses as domestic woes were compounded by new worries over the health of the Chinese economy.

MSCI's broadest emerging market equity index fell 1.2 percent on the day and was on track for an almost 2 percent weekly loss.

Chinese mainland stocks tumbled more than 5 percent, their biggest daily drop since the summer slump, on news that the regulator had widened its probe into brokerages.

Chinese shares had already been fragile, faced with the prospect of a fresh batch of initial public offerings next week and falling industrial profits.

Currencies fared little better, with Russia's rouble and South Africa's rand trading around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar, while Turkey's lira slipped 0.2 percent. All are on track for weekly falls.

Turkish assets have been hammered this week over a stand-off between Moscow and Ankara over the Turkish downing of a Russian warplane.

"The outlook for the lira is quite poor," said William Jackson at Capital Economics. "Turkey has one of the largest current account deficits in the emerging world, which makes it vulnerable to any slowdown in capital flows, concerns about government authoritarianism, encroachment on central bank independence, and security concerns."

The lira traded at its weakest in four weeks against the greenback early on Friday and is set to chalk up the steepest weekly losses since March. Istanbul's main stock index rose 0.5 percent on the day, but was on track for a weekly drop of almost 7 percent - the steepest such loss in nearly two years.

A firmer U.S. dollar and lower oil prices also weighed on Russian stocks, with rouble-denominated shares down 0.6 percent on the day and the week.

Trading was generally thin, with subdued activity in the United States this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded a touch lower against the euro with bourses chalking up solid losses as investors prepared for more monetary easing from the European Central Bank next week.

The Polish zloty eased by 0.1 percent after hitting its weakest level in three weeks early in the session, on track for its second straight week of losses. Investors remain jittery over Poland's new government, sworn in last week, which is set to unveil further policy measures.

Stocks in Warsaw slipped 0.6 percent - a fall matched by bourses in Prague and Budapest, with both Polish and Czech stocks on track for weekly losses.

Fund flows also showed investors' cautiousness toward emerging assets. While emerging equity funds recorded four straight weeks of outflows, their debt peers saw money leave in 17 out of the past 18 weeks, according to a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

Meanwhile in Zambia, the kwacha strengthened 6 percent and hit a two month high as a rebound in copper prices and a government pledge to cut spending and support the struggling mining sector soothed investors' concerns.

The currency of Africa's second biggest copper producer has fallen more than 40 percent since the start of the year.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)