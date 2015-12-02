LONDON Dec 2 The lira rose 0.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday and stocks rallied to 10-day highs, buoyed by a sharp contraction in Turkey's trade deficit, though most other emerging assets were broadly weaker.

Currencies and bonds tracked the uncertain mood in world equity markets, where downbeat U.S. manufacturing data has stoked uncertainty about the world economy, following on earlier lacklustre Chinese numbers.

MSCI's main emerging equity index pulled back a touch after rising 1 percent on Tuesday after the weak U.S. numbers reinforced belief in a gradual rate rise cycle.

Chinese mainland shares rallied around 3 percent for their biggest one-day gain in a month on expectations of more government stimulus but Hong Kong-listed H-shares rose only 0.4 percent and other Asian bourses such as Seoul and Taipei retreated .

In Europe, Turkish stocks gained almost 1 percent while the currency firmed after the release of data showing November's trade deficit had contracted by 52 percent.

It is benefiting from Western support too, with NATO planning to help strengthen Ankara's air defences and the European Union pledging $3 billion in aid and agreeing to speed up talks on Turkey's accession to the bloc.

William Jackson at Capital Economics noted also that Russian sanctions imposed after Turkey's downing of a warplane were softer than feared.

"We've seen a couple of months of relatively good current account data which shows some external vulnerabilities may be declining. Plus the promise to speed up EU accession talks has led to hopes the (ruling) AK Party will re-launch reforms which stalled a few years ago when accession talks hit a brick wall," Jackson said.

Russian stocks rose 0.6 percent but the rouble weakened 0.2 percent in line with weaker oil prices. With the sanctions on Turkey, likely to boost food inflation, investors will watch the results of a rouble bond auction.

In Poland, the zloty stood just off recent five-week lows against the euro, with the central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold. The government meanwhile plans a 2016 fiscal deficit of 3.0-3.2 percent of GDP, a level that may trigger EU deficit penalties.

Jackson linked the zloty's lacklustre performance to concerns about the populist policies of the Law and Justice party which took power in October and also won presidential elections in May.

"Law and Justice seems to be sticking to its election pledges...you can basically draw a straight line for the zloty from May until now," he said referring to the currency's roughly 8 percent weakening since then.

The Czech crown meanwhile continued to test its exchange rate cap versus the euro, the upward pressure likely intensifying with a smaller-than-expected budget deficit and the likelihood of more ECB stimulus.

But Credit Suisse economist Mikhail Liluashvili did not anticipate problems for the central bank.

"They can emphasise they will back the (euro) floor where it is and are ready to buy unlimited amount of (euro), this should be enough. There may be more attacks...but the perception is that the Czech central bank is credible," he added.

Credit Suisse also raised its recommendation on emerging equities to overweight, saying the worst was over from currency and margin weakness, and predicting the MSCI index to rally 15 percent by end-2016.

It advised a 20 percent overweight on Turkish stocks.

