By Sujata Rao
LONDON Dec 21 Oil's retreat to 11-year lows
inflicted more pain on energy exporting emerging markets on
Monday, driving down currencies and stocks and forcing
Azerbaijan to abandon efforts to support its manat currency.
Brent crude is now at 2004 lows on signs that the supply
glut will not ease any time soon. That has boosted markets in
swathes of the developing world, especially Asia, taking MSCI's
emerging equity index 0.3 percent higher.
Bourses in Seoul, Mumbai and Taipei rallied and mainland
Chinese markets closed 1.8-2.0 percent higher
while most regional currencies were lifted by a higher central
bank fixing for the yuan.
But UBS strategist Manik Narain called the equity gains "a
dead cat bounce," adding that pressure on U.S. junk bonds and
stocks would filter back into emerging assets, especially given
the oil backdrop.
"There is a risk for many emerging markets now. Moving from
$60 down to $40 is very different from moving from $40 down to
$20 a barrel," Narain said.
Another so-called petro-peg tumbled as Azerbaijan unshackled
the manat, allowing it to fall around 32 percent to the dollar
to 1.55. The manat closed Friday at 1.0435. Analysts had
predicted the move after neighbouring Kazakhstan floated its
tenge, which is down 47 percent this year.
Since February the manat has been pegged to a euro-dollar
basket.
Its move will refocus attention on the Gulf where
governments have shown determination to cling on to currency
pegs. All the currencies have weakened in forward markets
against the dollar .
"There will be a focus both on oil-affected currencies
generally, and on the elephant (or camel) in the room - the
Saudi riyal peg remains firmly in place but underneath the sand,
the pressure is building steadily," Societe Generale wrote.
Saudi stocks were flat after a big fall on Sunday but
Qatar's index pulled back 0.7 percent though Dubai, less
oriented towards oil, gained.
In Russia, while stocks rose almost 1 percent, the
rouble inched lower, standing just off 3-1/2-month lows to the
dollar. Kazakhstan's tenge hit another record low.
Ukrainian dollar bond prices fell up to 1 cent as Kiev
entered a 10-day grace period on a $3 billion bond owed to
Russia. It has declared a moratorium on the issue
.
Central European currencies were led higher by the zloty at
three-week highs to the euro after last week's raft of strong
data while the Serbian dinar briefly touched two-week
highs after a ratings outlook upgrade.
Investors are bracing for further volatility in Brazil when
markets there open, following the replacement of respected
finance minister Joaquin Levy with a leftist economist Nelson
Barbosa who may ease up on fiscal belt-tightening to spur growth
.
Brazilian stocks fell to new 6-1/2-year lows on Friday while
the real fell 1 percent on fears of more ratings
downgrades and expectations that without tighter fiscal policy,
interest rates will not have room to fall as expected in 2016.
"It will be seen as a dilution of the commitment to fiscal
austerity and that puts pressure on the central bank to do more
in terms of having to raise rates to keep markets stable,"
Narain of UBS said.
"The currency had quite a big move on Friday..but in the
short run there is room for disappointment to continue."
