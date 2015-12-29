LONDON Dec 29 Emerging market assets remained
under pressure in the final days of 2015 with stocks extending
losses on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia's budget announcement weighed
heavily on its bourse while many currencies also weakened.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index slipped 0.2
percent in its second straight day in the red and is on track
for an annual loss of more than 16 percent though trading
remained thin in many markets.
Gulf markets racked up some of the steepest losses on the
day despite oil prices stabilising. Saudi Arabia's
bourse tumbled more than 3 percent in early trading
after the government announced its 2016 budget late on Monday
which included spending cuts, rises in fuel prices, reforms to
energy subsidies and a drive to raise revenues from taxes and
privatisation.
"The 2016 budget ... marked the biggest shake-up in economic
policy for over a decade and suggests that the government is not
counting on a major recovery of oil prices any time soon," BNY
Mellon analysts wrote in a research note.
The move weighed on other stock markets in the region, with
bourses in Kuwait slipping some 0.8 percent while Qatar stocks
also traded lower.
However, Russian rouble stocks traded higher, while
indexes in mainland China ended the day firmer
after the central bank vowed to maintain reasonable credit
growth and keep the yuan stable.
China's yuan briefly touched a 4-1/2 year low due to strong
year-end dollar demand before recovering again while
Russia's rouble weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar, its
fourth straight session in the red.
"In recent days we have been seeing pretty big moves again
in the rouble to new record lows as we move to year end," said
Nomura's Tim Ash, adding this was partially due to the rouble
catching up with the decline in oil prices.
"But I think it is also recognition by Moscow that 2016
could actually be a much more difficult year for the Russian
economy than had hitherto been assumed."
In fellow oil producer Kazakhstan, the tenge stumbled almost
2 percent lower against the dollar in a third day of losses.
Across central and eastern Europe, the Romanian leu hit its
weakest level in nearly two years against the euro due to
year-end import transactions while the forint also weakened,
resuming last week's slide following gains on Monday.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)