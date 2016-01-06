LONDON Jan 6 Emerging equities fell to their
lowest in 6-1/2 years on Wednesday as global markets continued
to fret over China, while fresh yuan weakening pressured most
emerging currencies.
The losses came despite a 2 percent bounce on mainland
Chinese shares after a report that a selling
ban on major institutional shareholders would remain in place
until new rules on share disposals are published.
But Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks fell almost 1
percent, after a private survey showed Chinese services sector
activity expanded at its slowest rate in 17 months in December.
South Korean stocks fell 0.3 percent and the won
slumped to its weakest in more than three months, hurt by
North Korea's reported testing of a hydrogen bomb.
That also pushed South Korea's five-year credit default swaps
four basis points higher from Tuesday's close to 61 points,
Markit said.
The benchmark emerging equity index dropped almost
1 percent to its lowest level since July 2009. Commodity-heavy
South African and Russian stocks slipped 0.8
percent and 1 percent respectively.
Emerging currencies, which weakened sharply against the
dollar last year, also face a depreciating yuan. China's central
bank set its daily guidance rate at its lowest in more than
4-1/2 years, triggering selling in offshore yuan, which slumped
to its lowest since trading began in 2010.
"The market is taking it as a sign that China will allow
more depreciation pressure on the currency, and that's setting
the tone across emerging markets," said Thomas Harr, head of EM
research at Danske Bank, predicting a 5-6 percent yuan
depreciation versus the dollar this year.
In the one-year non-deliverable forwards market the yuan
approached fresh seven-year lows weakening by over 1 percent at
around 6.94 per dollar.
Other Asian currencies were pulled down in the yuan's wake,
with the Malaysian ringgit sliding over 1 percent to its
weakest since Nov. 19 whilst the Singapore dollar lost
0.6 percent, touching a three-month low.
"The impact is spreading," Harr said. "If China depreciates
faster, that will spread, and markets also feel the Chinese
government is getting more worried about the economy."
The most vulnerable emerging markets are those with a trade
relationship with China, and commodity exporters, he added.
Oil slid more than 3 percent to new 11-year lows as
the rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran snuffed out speculation
that OPEC members might agree output cuts to lift
prices.
The Saudi stock index fell 1.45 percent, with food
firm Savola extending Tuesday's 9 percent drop due to
worries about its Iran business.
Other oil producers' currencies also came under pressure
again, with the Russian rouble and the Kazakh tenge
losing around 0.8 percent against the dollar.
The South African rand slipped 0.6 percent to its
weakest in 3-1/2 weeks against the dollar after a survey showed
private sector activity shrank faster in December.
The Turkish lira also slumped 0.6 percent to its weakest
in three months.
The Polish zloty fell 0.5 percent to a three-week
low against the euro on growing concerns over the new
government's policies.
The Hungarian forint also slipped 0.5 percent
against the euro despite decent 2015 growth figures unveiled by
the economy minister.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)