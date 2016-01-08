LONDON Jan 8 Emerging stocks struggled higher on Friday as Chinese markets steadied, but the benchmark MSCI index was set for the steepest weekly loss in more than three years and the worst first trading week of any year since 1998.

Still reeling from Chinese markets' tumultuous start to 2016, MSCI's emerging market index hit a fresh 6-1/2 year low before rising 0.4 percent, lifted by gains in eastern Europe and Asia after China mainland stocks ended 2 percent higher.

The gains came after bourses in Shenzen and Shanghai suspended a circuit breaker and the central bank set the yuan midpoint higher for the first time in nine sessions. But Chinese mainland shares were still down 10 percent on the week.

The MSCI index's 6.5 percent weekly loss was the biggest for a first trading week of a year since 1998, when emerging markets were embroiled in the Asian crisis and the Russian rouble collapse was unfolding

Analysts warned Friday's reprieve could be short-lived with weak economic growth across emerging markets leaving many countries vulnerable and curtailing investors' risk appetite.

"It will be quite a challenging year for EM," said Manik Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.

"It was a very extreme start to the year and it isn't likely that the pace of that weakness can be extrapolated forward but there are still quite a lot of major underlying issues that aren't fully reflected in the price," he said, adding much of the focus going forward would be on the yuan.

China's central bank raised its guidance rate for the yuan after having allowed the currency's biggest fall in five months on Thursday, sending shivers through regional currencies and global stock markets as investors feared it would trigger competitive devaluations.

The stronger yuan provided its emerging peers with some breathing space. Asian currencies rebounded against the dollar, though South Korea's won slipped as North Korea's nuclear test on Wednesday boosted geopolitical tensions in the peninsula.

South Africa's rand snapped a four-day losing streak to strengthen 0.3 percent and Turkey's lira matched those gains. Oil prices bouncing off Thursday's 12-year low provided additional support for Russia's rouble, which advanced 1.4 percent, though all three currencies are still poised for weekly losses.

Yet a stronger rouble and oil failed to cheer Kazakhstan's tenge which fell to a fresh all time low.

Investors were also awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day. A strong report could shift attention back to the Federal Reserve and prospects of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Central European stock markets painted a mixed picture, with bourses in Budapest and Prague chalking up gains of around 1.5 percent. Meanwhile stocks in Warsaw dropped 0.5 percent to their lowest since Spring 2009.

Currencies across the region were broadly flat against the euro, with Hungary's forint weakening 0.2 percent despite data showing a better-than-expected November industrial output data and a trade surplus.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby Chopra)