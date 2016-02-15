LONDON Feb 15 Security concerns weighed heavily on Turkish assets on Monday, pushing the lira and stocks almost one percent lower and contrasting with sharp China-driven gains in most other emerging markets.

Chinese markets reopened after a week's holiday and while shares fell 0.7 percent , the yuan firmed thanks to recent dollar weakness and PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan's pledge to keep the yuan stable against a currency basket, while allowing flexibility to the dollar.

This provided reassurance that the central bank was not mulling a devaluation to boost exports, despite data showing a sharp trade contraction in January. That allowed most emerging currencies to firm, despite a rise in the dollar.

Hong Kong shares rose 3 percent and other bourses across Asia also posted gains of more than 1 percent , lifting MSCI's emerging equity benchmark almost 2 percent off two-week lows hit last week.

Turkey was the exception, with the lira falling to a one-week low against the dollar. Stocks slumped 1.7 percent to the lowest in three weeks after heavy weekend shelling of Kurdish militia by Ankara and accusations that Turkish soldiers had entered Syrian territory.

Turkey has denied those allegations.

Societe Generale strategist Roxana Hulea said an improving balance of payments picture and falling oil prices had put security and monetary policy concerns on the backburner but these were rising again.

"Security concerns are the main reason for Turkey's underperformance but also the central bank, which has done nothing in terms of responding to the Fed and rising inflation pressures," Hulea said.

Turkish stocks have fallen 5 percent this month, double the losses on the broader emerging index, and the lira has failed to keep pace with last week's emerging currency gains. Five-year credit default swaps rose eight basis points to 307 bps, inching towards three-month highs hit in January, Markit data showed.

Tourism revenues are also taking a beating on security concerns, with tour operator Tui last week reporting a 40 percent fall in summer bookings to Turkey.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said upcoming central bank appointments were also a worry.

"We see Turkey as likely to underperform peer emerging markets as a result of geopolitical risks related to the Syrian conflict and change to Turkey's central bank governorship when the current governor's term ends in April," they told clients.

Elsewhere in emerging Europe, the rouble firmed half a percent as oil prices hung on to most of last week's gains while the rand firmed half a percent.

Stocks across South Africa, Russia, Poland and Saudi Arabia rose between one and two percent.

"The signals from the PBOC over the weekend are that there is no reason to expect a massive devaluation of the yuan. That is helping sentiment. Also some of the sentiment has been carried over from New York on Friday," said Thomas Harr, global head of fixed income and currency research at Danske Bank.

He was referring to Friday's 2 percent rise for the S&P 500 index.

However, across much of the emerging world, concerns about growth lingered. Indonesian data on Monday showed a sharp export slump while Thailand posted below-forecast growth in the fourth 2015 quarter.

