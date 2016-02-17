LONDON Feb 17 Eastern Europe was helping to
support emerging market stocks on Wednesday, as heightened
tension between Ankara and Moscow over Syria pushed Turkish bond
yields to four-and-half-month highs.
MSCI's 23-emerging country equity index was back
to almost flat by 1000 GMT as a 1.8 percent jump in its eastern
Europe markets helped offset falls in Nigeria
and some parts of Asia overnight.
Chinese mainland shares ended up around one percent
at three-week highs after the
government unveiled plans to invest some 400 billion yuan in
infrastructure.
But Hong Kong closed down over one percent and some
of the Gulf bourses were in the red as excitement about
Tuesday's deal to freeze oil production faded.
"At the moment the market is just trying to figure what the
next step will be," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging
markets strategy at T.D. Securities.
"It is still too early to say whether it is a stable return
of risk appetite, I would be more inclined to say no rather than
yes."
Emerging market stocks have jumped almost 3 percent since
the start of the week and over 6 percent in the last month, but
worries about China and global growth generally are still being
amplified by political tensions.
The yield on Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds rose 10 basis
points (bps) to 351 bps on Wednesday, the highest since
September 2015, over fears the country is being dragged deeper
into the war in neighbouring Syria.
The lira firmed slightly, however, but remained near
two-and-a-half week lows as a dispute with Russia over military
action in Syria intensified again, just months after a Russian
fighter jet was shot down.
"The lira has come under a bit of pressure but it hasn't
done too badly," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics. "There's a concern that if
tensions were to escalate significantly between Russia and
Turkey we could see a sharper sell off."
The Russian rouble was 1.5 percent firmer against the
dollar, mainly due to local exporters converting foreign
currency reserves to pay monthly taxes, and a move upwards in
crude oil prices.
Ukrainian dollar bonds also made minor progress after its
parliamenrt rejected a no confidence motion on Tuesday
. Analysts warned though that the likelihood of the
coalition breaking down had increased and it would be difficult
for the government to get support for unpopular reforms.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty around what is going to
happen. In this environment there's a risk of fresh elections
being called, and a shift to more populist, anti-austerity,
anti-IMF parties," said Jackson.
Elsewhere, the South African rand weakened 0.2
percent against the dollar following a rise in consumer
inflation to 6.2 percent year-on-year in January,
and comments from Moody's on Tuesday that drought was pushing
the country to the brink of recession.
Asian currencies had also continued to struggle, with the
Korean won still at five-and-a-half-year lows even as FX
intervention suspicious were aroused as the country's deputy
finance minister warned of firm action.
Back in stronger performing eastern Europe, the Polish zloty
firmed 0.4 percent against the euro ahead of January
industrial output figures out later on Wednesday.
A newly-appointed central banker said the almost completely
overhauled rate-setting panel would be cautious with any policy
moves, dampening worries that another major round of rate cuts
was imminent.
Late on Tuesday, there was more positive news for Argentina
as reached a deal with bondholders covered by a U.S. class
action lawsuit over defaulted debt.
It was a different story for Colombia as Standard & Poor's
revised its BBB sovereign credit rating outlook to negative from
stable, citing the weak global oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)