LONDON Feb 18 Emerging stocks gained for a
fourth straight day, reaching their highest in more than a
month on Thursday, as rising oil prices increased investor
appetite for riskier assets. Turkish assets remained under
pressure after a bomb blast in Ankara.
Signs the Federal Reserve was scaling back its plans for
rate increases also helped to offset a fresh round
of rating cuts on oil producers, a rate hike in Mexico and
emergency moves by Venezuela to try and shore up its finances.
"Oil prices have been supported by the production freeze
agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia - Iran gave it a
cautious welcome and the market wants to take this
as a positive signal," said Sebastian Barbe, head of EM FX and
fixed income at Credit Agricole.
MSCI's emerging equity index was up 1.5 percent.
Eastern Europe shares continued their hot streak with another
1.6 percent rise as dollar-denominated stocks rallied
2.25 percent in Russia and Hong Kong and South Korea
jumped 2.3 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
The exception to the rally was mainland China
, where shares drifted lower after producer price
inflation fell 5.3 percent in January, reinforcing deflationary
concerns.
Higher oil prices helped offset ratings downgrades on oil
producers, including a double-notch cut for Saudi Arabia by
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday. Barbe said the vulnerability of
oil exporters had largely been priced in to currency markets.
Saudi Arabia's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 6
basis points from Wednesday's close to 180 bps, according to
data from Markit. Bahrain's CDS rose 15 bps to 395 bps after it
was stripped of investment grade status.
Brazil, Kazakhstan and Oman were also
downgraded, but Russia was spared. The Russian rouble
slipped slightly against the dollar after a big jump on
Wednesday. The Kazakh tenge gained 1.5 percent.
Turkish assets struggled after a suicide car-bomb attack
killed 28 people in the capital and Turkey carried
out air strikes against Kurdish camps in northern Iraq
.
The lira weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar and
the yield on Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds rose 4 basis points
(bps) on the day to 335 bps.
"Last night's deadly bomb attack in Ankara is yet another
sign of the risks that can lead to a tougher domestic political
stance," said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EM strategist at
Commerzbank in London. "A tough time for Turkish assets."
A widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut by Indonesia's
central bank at the end of Asian trading saw the country's
rupiah drift higher as the bank also upgraded its growth
forecasts for the year.
In Latin America, the Mexican peso strengthened
against the dollar after surging nearly 5 percent on Wednesday
after a surprise interest rate rise to 3.75 percent.
Eyes remained trained on Venezuela, too. It devalued the
bolivar on Wednesday and raised fuel prices in an attempt to
tackle a growing economic crisis, with investors increasingly
concerned about a potential default.
