LONDON Feb 22 Emerging stocks rose 0.7 percent
on Monday to extend last week's gains, tracking world equity
markets higher on expectations of a policy action announcement
from the G20 meeting this week.
The summit of central bankers and finance ministers from the
world's 20 biggest economic powers is likely to include
discussions on China's currency policy and possible actions that
might reassure financial markets and lift global growth.
MSCI's main emerging equity index has risen 8.5
percent from 6-1/2-year lows hit a month ago, thanks to recent
stabilisation on Western stocks, oil producers' efforts to
prevent more crude price falls and a pricing out of aggressive
U.S. rate rises. The index rose more than 4 percent last week.
Credit Agricole's head of EM strategy Sebastien Barbe said
gains were also due to oil prices staying above $30 a barrel.
"Of course the G20 may focus a little bit on coordination on
the FX side in particular, and also in terms of stimulus, but I
would not expect too much from the G20 to be frank as different
countries don't always have converging interests," Barbe said.
"So I would not bank too much on the G20 to provide lasting
support," he said, calling the gains "fragile".
Some currencies, especially in Asia, are benefiting from
tentative stock and bond market inflows. But data is still
underscoring emerging economies' slowdown, with South Korean
exports shrinking by a sixth versus year-ago levels in the first
20 days of February.
The Korean won rose 0.4 percent however on the
possibility of more central bank action following the estimated
sale of $2 billion on Friday, and after Mexico's shock
intervention last week.
In emerging Europe, Russia's rouble rose 1 percent to
the dollar, seesawing in line with oil, though local trade was
thinned by a public holiday. South Africa's rand rose half a
percent, approaching Friday's seven-week highs but with
the budget due on Wednesday, further gains looked unlikely.
Citi told clients the budget could be a policy turning point
for South Africa which risks ratings downgrades to junk status.
"At a bare minimum, the market appears to expect four main
things: a realistic GDP outlook, expenditure cuts,
revenue-raising, and a policy shift (for the better)," Citi
said, noting that while a junk rating was likely from S&P in
June, fiscal consolidation moves could head off downgrades from
Fitch and Moody's.
Turkish assets also firmed, with the lira up a quarter
percent and stocks rising 1.8 percent to two-week highs
. The respite comes after heavy recent losses fuelled by
cross-border tensions and a bomb attack in Ankara. However, the
country remains one of the most vulnerable emerging markets.
In bond news, Peru and Lebanon are gearing up to tap
markets, while banks are bidding to run Malaysia's upcoming
dollar-denominated sukuk.
Emerging dollar bonds' average yield premium over U.S.
Treasuries fell under 500 basis points for the first time since
early February.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Louise
Ireland)