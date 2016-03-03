By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 Emerging stocks rose for the
fifth day in a row on Thursday, their longest winning streak so
far this year, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain
since October 2015, while South African shares leapt to
three-month highs.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose almost 1
percent, up more than 4 percent so far this week, tracking a
rally on Western bourses. The rally has followed a cut in
reserve requirements for Chinese banks earlier in the week and
heartening U.S. economic data especially on job creation
.
Spreads on the JP Morgan EMBIG sovereign emerging dollar
bonds index narrowed two basis points (bps) to 462 bps,
the lowest since early January.
"(The rise) could also be a reaction to the January selloff
- it may have been a bit overdone. It was all very doom and
gloom at the time, but emerging markets aren't falling off a
cliff," said William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital
Economics, noting also the recovery in commodity prices.
The stronger metals prices boosted South African stocks 1.5
percent <.JTOPI, with shares of telecoms group MTN
rising 9.5 percent after it said $600 million had been set aside
to cover a Nigerian fine.
This is well short of the $3.9 billion fine, indicating the
company has hopes of a settlement with Nigerian regulators.
Shares in miner Lonmin jumped 17 percent after the
company said it had trimmed its workforce by over 5000, while
Standard Bank rose 6 percent after it reported a 27
percent profit jump.
The rand however weakened 0.8 percent.
Russian stocks rose one percent and 10-year rouble
bond yields fell to the lowest since August 2015 at 9.38
percent, a day after a bond auction was three times
over-subscribed.
"The stabilisation in oil prices looks like it is driving
some non-resident flows. At an average $30 oil price for 2016,
the government has been looking for a 5 percent/GDP or so budget
deficit, so anything higher than $30 starts to look supportive,"
Commerzbank analysts wrote.
Central European assets continued to bask in the glow of
strong business activity data, as well as the prospect of more
easing from the European Central Bank.
Budapest was one of the strongest performers in the
region, up 0.8 percent to the highest since mid-January, whilst
the forint firmed 0.5 percent against the euro. The
Polish zloty hovered near nine-week highs.
Asian assets earlier put in a strong performance, with
Indian stocks, up 1.5 percent, shrugging off data
showing that growth in India's services industry slowed sharply
in February. Markets are pricing in another rate
cut in response to the budget.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)